We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here

Parashat Acharei Mot

Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Yaakov Karmon

In Parashat Acharei, the Torah stresses that violation of sexual prohibitions causes exile from the Land of Israel.



Question

Why from all serious sins, does the Land of Israel not tolerate violation of sexual prohibitions?



Answer

Disrespecting the marital covenant will lead to disrespecting the covenant between God and Am Yisrael, and this is something the Land cannot tolerate.

Parashat Kedoshim

Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Shilo Hagar

In Parashat Kedoshim, the mitzvah of Orlah is explained.



Question

What is the special connection between the pepper tree and the Land Of Israel?



Answer

The Land of Israel is like the pepper tree where the tree and its fruit have the same taste. This gives a sense of pleasantness not only in the end, but also in the means.

To view all the Mishna Lessons, Click Here

Mishna: Masechet Demai Perek 2 Mishna 1

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Tsvi Levy

The Mishna in Demai states that there are types of produce which require Ma’aser Demai even outside the Land of Israel.



Question

What is special about the fruits of the Land of Israel that require Ma’aser Demai even outside the Land?



Answer

The quality of the Land’s fruit reflects the spiritual status of the Nation of Israel. If Am Yisrael does mitzvot, then the Land of Israel, which is the source of blessing to the world, can give the Divine abundance.

Location of the Week

Location: The Institute for Torah and the Land of Israel

Subject: Mitzvot Hateluyot BaAretz (Mitzvot dependent on the Land)

Reference: Sefer Vayikra Perek 19 Pesukim 23-25

Written by: David Magence