אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Yaakov Karmon
In Parashat Acharei, the Torah stresses that violation of sexual prohibitions causes exile from the Land of Israel.
Question
Why from all serious sins, does the Land of Israel not tolerate violation of sexual prohibitions?
Answer
Disrespecting the marital covenant will lead to disrespecting the covenant between God and Am Yisrael, and this is something the Land cannot tolerate.
Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Shilo Hagar
In Parashat Kedoshim, the mitzvah of Orlah is explained.
Question
What is the special connection between the pepper tree and the Land Of Israel?
Answer
The Land of Israel is like the pepper tree where the tree and its fruit have the same taste. This gives a sense of pleasantness not only in the end, but also in the means.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Tsvi Levy
The Mishna in Demai states that there are types of produce which require Ma’aser Demai even outside the Land of Israel.
Question
What is special about the fruits of the Land of Israel that require Ma’aser Demai even outside the Land?
Answer
The quality of the Land’s fruit reflects the spiritual status of the Nation of Israel. If Am Yisrael does mitzvot, then the Land of Israel, which is the source of blessing to the world, can give the Divine abundance.
Location: The Institute for Torah and the Land of Israel
Subject: Mitzvot Hateluyot BaAretz (Mitzvot dependent on the Land)
Reference: Sefer Vayikra Perek 19 Pesukim 23-25
Written by: David Magence
The Institute's activities include research and education concerning the practical connection between Torah and Eretz Yisrael within the contemporary State of Israel.
The Institute's visitors' center offers an interactive program which deals with the challenges of modern agriculture in accordance with Halacha.
In addition, the Institute organizes halacha-and-agriculture tours throughout the Negev in English and Hebrew for hands-on learning about mitzvot which are connected specifically to the Land of Israel.