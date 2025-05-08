I have a sincere question for the Metropolitan Police; In all these ‘Freedoms’ where is mine?

A couple of weeks ago I was the victim of a racially aggravated attack. It is not the first attack against me or my property (my car in this latest case), and along with the chilling death threats I receive on almost a daily basis, it is clear that it may not be the last.

Between:

-The Government (not just this current one), who first lost control of the borders, and then catastrophically failed to understand the consequences of a growing Islamist threat on the resident British population – especially (over the shorter term) on the ethnic/religious minority groups such as the Hindu and Jewish communities. This failure to address the ramifications of their inaction has left these communities on the front line today.

-The city authorities, like the Mayor of London who have never missed an opportunity to allow for calls for Jihad and the destruction of the only Jewish state in the world to be loudly shouted through the streets of our cities. I am certain that the antisemites and Islamic extremists are extremely grateful for the networking and growth opportunities that have been afforded to them by the cowardice and appeasement policies of those in power who could have said no.

-The police (like yourselves) who handed control over to Islamist thugs and turn a blind eye at every opportunity. You won’t even confront when necessary because you are SCARED of crowds turning violent in response. We saw it in the early days of the ‘peaceful’ demonstrations in London. Allowing crowds to run amok. It permits their anti-social behaviour and forces us, their victims, to tolerate it. In the end (as I saw with my own eyes in Westcliff two weeks ago) - Jihadist supporters can sing endless praise to terrorists with little or no consequences and then you shockingly arrest a Jewish man and his son just for calling the Jihadist Nazis ‘Nazis’.

-And then to the courts, who have been filled with progressive judges, or tied down with over-reaching human rights laws that the enemies of our democracy are simply abusing. The end result is a system where Jihadist supporting thugs do whatever they like (like smash up a factory or assault security staff), and even if charged, the judge just smiles, empathises with the terrorists, and lets them walk free to do it all another day under the guise of 'freedom of speech' or 'expression'.

The result of all this weakness - these failures - this cowardice - is that the UK is becoming an increasingly hostile environment for those on the front line - the Jews, Hindus, Sikhs, Ahmadiyya Muslims and so on. Your actions have empowered and emboldened the very people who pose a danger to us all.

Which brings us to a sincere question:

How do I defend myself in the increasingly hostile environment you have helped to create? In all these ‘freedoms,’ where is mine?

I am not (and I mean this with no disrespect to him) a teacher from Batley. As you well know he was forced to flee and he has not been seen for almost four years. A tragic victim of the nation’s cowardice, stupidity and policies of appeasement.

But I am not him. I am on the front line, fighting for my community and this country - and I am not going anywhere. So how do I defend myself when the institutions I was raised to believe were there to protect me have abandoned me - what EXACTLY am I allowed to do?

I have done all the passive stuff. I have been forced to spend a lot of money on cameras and other such gadgets. But when I ask you about actually defending myself, the only response is always the same. 'Press a panic button - and we will come as quickly as we can'.

Well that is no good! Long before I am pressing a button, I need to be defending myself, and the only thing you coming early will do, is clean up the mess of whatever is left of me.

I understand that even a defensive tool such as pepper spray (!!!) held in my home would be considered illegal. I am not even allowed to use something to disarm those people you have emboldened, and who have come with arms to use against me. Not even in my own home!

But here’s the real point; there is a complete disconnect. You don’t seem to understand the environment you have helped to create - and the inability of those, like me, who you have placed in danger, to defend ourselves. You and the politicians who instruct you, have put me in jeopardy by ignoring all the warning signs and by pandering to those threatening me.

So please tell me just this: if they come, again - how am I allowed to defend my freedom to live safely in the UK today?

Sincerely

David Collier

More about David Collier : He is a person who is unafraid to fight back against antisemitism and lies. For example, he exposed the fact that a BBC documentary about children living in Gaza had a 13-year-old narrator who is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, a deputy agriculture minister in the territory’s Hamas-run government. The BBC had to remove the program. (Read about it here .)