With Mother’s Day approaching, three mothers of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since October 7 joined an emotional media briefing today, calling on the international community to help secure the release of their children, 59 hostages who remain in captivity after 580 days.

Hagit Chen, Herut Nimrodi, and Yael Alexander each shared personal stories of heartbreak, uncertainty, and unwavering hope.

Yael Alexander, mother of Edan Alexander: “Such sadness and agony, not knowing what the fate of your son is. I have not been able to sleep. I am stuck in Oct. 7, even though it’s been 580 days. I used to enjoy Mother’s Day so much. We would all go to the city to a special restaurant, and I insisted that the kids write me letters on this day. I have not been able to celebrate anything since this nightmare began.”

Yael expressed hope that behind-the-scenes diplomacy, particularly by the US, is actively moving forward. “The real victory will not come from military action or political declarations, but from the safe return of all remaining hostages. I continue to pray to see my son again every single day.”

Hagit Chen, mother of Itay Chen: “Everyone is someone’s child. Any mother can relate — this is the worst nightmare. And this nightmare must come to an end with the release of all 59 hostages. No mother should go through this.”

Hagit shared that over a year ago, they received intelligence from the IDF suggesting that Itay may not have survived, but she has not received any evidence to confirm this. “I refuse to accept this. I still cannot acknowledge that my son is not here. I still dream of Itay alive and coming back to us.”

Herut Nimrodi, mother of Tamir Nimrodi: “The last sign of life is a video of him being dragged on his feet, in his pajamas and without glasses. Since then, no sign. I can’t even begin to describe what I’m going through.”

Tamir, the only son among two sisters, is a gifted writer who would traditionally send her heartfelt letters on Mother’s Day. “He always said I was his best friend. We had a rare connection. I pray for the chance to have moments with him again. The emptiness in my heart is indescribable.”

Addressing speculation that her son is one of three hostages not among the living, she said: “Obviously, we fear for his fate and are extremely concerned. But since there is really nothing new about this and it is not based on any new evidence, we are choosing to continue to hope and await substantial news. Every political figure needs to know that words have much meaning, and that they must treat this with caution.”