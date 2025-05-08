Residents of the southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun have accused a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol of removing Hezbollah flags and posters featuring eliminated terrorists.

Footage circulated online shows a uniformed individual entering a UN-marked vehicle, which then quickly departs as bystanders shout at the patrol. Additional photos published online show a Hezbollah flag on the floor next to a poster with a photo of a dead Hezbollah terrorist.

According to eyewitnesses quoted by the Lebanese outlet Janoubia, the patrol attempted to leave the area after being confronted by local youths, leading to a brief standoff. The UNIFIL vehicle nearly collided with the protesters, who attempted to prevent it from leaving the site.

According to the reports, the incident ended with the patrol leaving the area without any injuries or material damage. The incident sparked tensions in the area, with residents demanding accountability and assurances that similar incidents would not recur.

Incidents of this nature are rare in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah once maintained uncontested control. Prior to the recent conflict and the group's subsequent defeat, both UNIFIL and the Lebanese Armed Forces refrained from intervening in areas under Hezbollah's influence. At the time, IDF sources reported that Hezbollah infrastructure and weaponry were often situated just meters from UNIFIL positions, with no interference.

As of now, UNIFIL has not issued an official response to the allegations.