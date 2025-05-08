פעילות צה"ל בעזה דובר צה"ל

The IDF carried out a strike in the Deir al-Balah area on Wednesday, eliminating terrorist Nasr Sobhi Ibrahim Jumaa, a commander in the Hamas terror organization’s rocket production headquarters. Jumaa was a senior terrorist in the unit and played an active role in the rocket manufacturing process.

The IDF stressed that before the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians as much as possible, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

IDF troops, with the direction of the IDF and ISA intelligence, continue to operate against terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip, dismantling terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminating terrorists.

In the southern Gaza Strip, an aircraft struck several terrorists who attempted to plant an explosive device near IDF troops, as well as a weapons depot and a structure in which several terrorists were operating and had fired toward IDF troops.

Over the past 72 hours, the IAF struck over 150 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including terrorist cells, underground terrorist infrastructure sites, and military structures from which terrorists were operating.