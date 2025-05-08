Bruce Pearl, a prominent American college basketball coach and head coach of the Auburn Tigers men's basketball team, visited Samaria this week and met with Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council. During the visit, Pearl expressed strong support for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Standing atop the hills of Samaria, overlooking Ben Gurion Airport and the cities of the coastal plain, Pearl emphasized the historical and religious significance of the area. He stated, "This is the map of the entire Land of Israel—this is Israel. All of it—not just part of it. This is where our Bible was written. Right here. This is where it all happened. For the sake of security, peace, and prosperity for everyone here—sovereignty will bring peace and prosperity. I promise you we will work on this. I will bring your message back to Washington, D.C."

Dagan presented Pearl with an official medal from the council and a map of the Land of Israel, expressing gratitude for his support. "God bless you. We greatly appreciate what you are doing for the State of Israel and for the United States. You are a true friend and a genuine partner of the Jewish pioneers living in Judea and Samaria, and we thank you on behalf of everyone," Dagan said.

The visit was facilitated by Eric Davis, Ruthie Lieberman, and Avi Abelow from the "Yes! Israel" project.

In addition to his meeting with Pearl, Dagan recently met with the new U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, marking the first meeting between the ambassador and a regional council head from Israel. At the conclusion of their meeting, Dagan presented Huckabee with a mezuzah made from stones of Mount Ebal in Samaria, which they affixed together to the door of the ambassador's office. Huckabee remarked, "This will be a reminder every time I enter my office," adding, "We pray for the peace of Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria."