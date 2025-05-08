Nachala, a grassroots movement working tirelessly to prepare the return of thousands of Israelis to Gaza once the IDF and government clear the area, has become a household name in Israel. At the forefront of a historic mission, Nachala is committed to restoring Jewish life in Yehuda, Shomron, and Gaza.

As war continues, the call to reestablish Jewish communities in Gaza grows louder — not just for security, but as a moral imperative deeply tied to the Jewish people’s connection to the land.

Nachala chairman Tzvi Elimelech Sharbaf explains: “The only way to regain our security and uphold our values is to conquer Gaza and establish widespread Jewish settlement.”

This vision is gaining rapid support across religious, national, and even secular circles. The October 7th attacks awakened many to the urgency of transforming Gaza into a thriving, secure Jewish region.

Israel’s war in Gaza is a battle for national survival. The central goals — eliminating Hamas and returning the hostages — are vital. While emotionally compelling, a hostage deal that undermines military objectives would only prolong conflict and invite more bloodshed. The majority of Israeli citizens and soldiers now agree: only full control of Gaza will bring long-term peace and security.

Nachala’s Strategic Push

In January 2024, Nachala held its landmark conference: “Returning to Gaza: Only Settlements Can Ensure Security.” Thousands attended, including government ministers and Knesset members. The event sparked debate and moved Jewish resettlement in Gaza to the forefront of Israel’s national agenda.

"Since the October 7th attack, Jewish communities worldwide have shown overwhelming support," says Lital Marmerosh-Slonim, Nachala’s Director of Foreign Relations. "They are not just offering encouragement — they are helping make it happen."

Historically, Gaza holds deep Jewish roots — from ancient texts to modern communities like Gush Katif, Kfar Darom, and Netzarim. Though these settlements were tragically uprooted in 2005, the vision of a return is alive. Nachala is leading efforts to reclaim this critical piece of Jewish heritage.

Recent initiatives include a large Independence Day event near Yad Anzac, which borders Gaza and organizing a Passover Seder for dozens of families near the Gaza border. Now, Nachala is launching its next bold step: a three-day English mission tour through Yehuda, Shomron, and the Gaza envelope, starting on Jerusalem Day - also marked as Judea and Samaria Day.

“Frontiers Must Be Settled” Tour

This unique tour offers participants a rare, behind-the-scenes view of the settlement enterprise. Attendees will:

Explore the Gaza Envelope, Hebron, Gush Etzion

Visit new Nachala communities and speak to the pioneers who have made it happen

Meet the leaders preparing to settle Gaza

Briefings from Knesset members and security experts

Hear firsthand stories from soldiers and bereaved families

Engage in intimate workshops and discussions

Experience the warmth of the movement's leader, Daniella Weiss

Daniella Weiss, once dubbed “the most powerful woman in Samaria,” has shaped the settlement movement for over 50 years. A disciple of Rabbi Moshe Levinger and former Mayor of Kedumim, she now spearheads Nachala’s push to prepare young families for future settlement.

Today, with a right-leaning Israeli government and a favorable American administration, the window of opportunity to resettle Gaza hasn’t been this strong in two decades. The alternatives — insecurity, continued terror, and diplomatic weakness — are no longer viable.

Resettling Gaza is not only strategically necessary; it is historically just, morally sound, and rooted in Torah values. As David Ben-Gurion once said: “Those who do not believe in miracles are not realists.”

Miracles are happening — and Nachala is making them real.

Join the movement. Help shape Israel’s future.

