Released hostage Omer Shemtov has opened up about his experience in captivity, revealing how his faith and inner strength sustained him throughout the ordeal.

In an emotional interview with Channel 12, Shemtov described how his belief in God deepened during his time in captivity. He recounted initiating daily conversations with God, often beginning with, "How are You feeling?"

Shemtov also recounted a harrowing encounter where his captors demanded he carry out an attack against Israeli soldiers. Despite threats to his life, he refused, stating, "If you're going to shoot me, shoot me."

His parents previously described the dire conditions of his imprisonment: he was confined to a cramped underground cell without electricity, limited to minimal rations, and enduring physical and psychological hardships. Nevertheless, Shemtov's unwavering faith and determination to return home remained unshaken throughout his captivity.