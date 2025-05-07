The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, spoke yesterday (Tuesday) with all IDF division and brigade commanders as part of his visit to the Gaza Division ahead of the expanded operation in the Gaza Strip.

The Chief of Staff emphasized the need to continue operating with determination to the mission, leadership, engagement with the enemy, with strict operational discipline, and achieving the objectives of the war—to bring the hostages home and defeat Hamas.

Zamir expressed his appreciation to the commanders for the leadership and their guidance of the IDF troops throughout the war.

The Chief of Staff told the division and brigade commanders, “I have not forgotten, and you have not forgotten, the horrors of October 7th — we will not forget nor forgive. We are in a long, multi-front campaign, during which we are witnessing many acts of heroism across the IDF. The campaign is not over; we will continue to act until our mission is complete."

He emphasized, "The need to draft reservists is real and immediate. We are in a time of trial, and the reservists will come. They will come because we call them, because they are needed, because there is no other choice. They will come with an understanding of the gravity of the moment. In a national call-up, when we summon people—they must report for duty."

"We must be proactive. We must take the initiative. We must be the ones to act first—before the enemy does. We do not have the right to be passive. We do not have the privilege to stop or retreat. That is a privilege we simply do not have—and it will not happen. Not under my command, and not under yours, because we are all here together to complete the mission," Zamir said.

"Until now, it was phase 1 of the plan for the decisive defeat [of Hamas]. During this phase, we sought to maximize the potential for a hostage deal—but Hamas remained defiant in its position. Hamas is responsible for the suffering, the killing, and the destruction," he said. "Now is the time to move to phase 2 of the plan. We will expand and intensify our operations. This is the call of the hour and the gravity of the moment."

"We are operating—and will continue to operate—with steadfast determination, focused on the return of the hostages, the defeat and dismantling of Hamas, and the destruction of its capabilities. This is a battle of spirit, endurance, and resolve.

"I am aware of the challenges. For the past year and a half, reservists have been under immense pressure, called up for unprecedented periods. This is without precedent in the history of the State of Israel.

"I believe in your leadership. The IDF’s commanders are strong, and you must continue to carry the spirit of battle and determination. It relies on you—the commanders.

He declared. "Everyone enlists, everyone serves, everyone sacrifices, everyone!"

"We will continue to enlist everyone into the IDF. Serving in the IDF is both a duty and a privilege. We must do everything to integrate all sectors while preserving the unique identity of each community. We move forward with a national responsibility on our shoulders. Before my eyes, and the eyes of all IDF commanders, stands the security and defense of Israel," the Chief of Staff concluded.