Everyone knows that multiculturalism and mass immigration are changing the face of European cities and certainly not for the better. But if you say so, you are labeled a “reactionary”, or worse.

In Germany, it seems that the main problem now is to designate the AfD as a threat to democracy (there are already some states that would like to directly ban it and with them one in five German voters is an enemy of the state), in England a famous writer critical of immigration Renaud Camus is prevented from entering the country and in France the judges do not want to let Marine Le Pen run in the next presidential elections.

But preventing people from forming an opinion and being able to express it at the ballot box, especially when their way of life is at stake, does not seem like a very wise choice.

Want to see the end of Europe? Go to Birmingham.

What happened to the second largest English city and the largest local authority in Europe with 101 city councilors, that it ends up bankrupt and in newspapers and TVs all over the world, like CNN?

Matt Goodwin explains what Birmingham is:

“A city where less than half the residents are now white, one in three is Muslim, the vast majority of social housing has gone to people who were not born in the United Kingdom, one in seven openly rejects a British or English identity and more than one in five lives in families where the adults do not speak English as their primary language.”

Ayaan Hirsi Ali has just spoken about Birmingham in America comparing it to Lahore.

The city of Birmingham has spent £50 million on civil servants who were supposed to promote “diversity, equity, inclusion”. The Labour-led city has thrown away several million in a project to rename streets to reflect its progressive beliefs, such as “Diversity Grove” or “Equality Road”.

And since street cleaners are striking in support of Hamas and against Israel, the government must now send in the army to collect waste.

There is a lot of waste, but very little “diversity” in the city.

The city was driven into bankruptcy by the lawsuit filed by female employees demanding equal pay. Having declared bankruptcy, the city of Birmingham now provides only essential services and has relied on central government intervention to fill the budget gap. In the name of “fighting sexism”, the women of the city now find themselves without services for women and maternity care. It's called woke.

In the streets of Birmingham, in front of commercial brands to purchase, conversion to Islam is advertised.

In the city, the muezzin calls to prayer. Everywhere.

And you have to be truly blind not to see what is happening. Or to quote British journalist Melanie Phillips, "British elites are in complete denial about the Islamization of the West."

We still remember the surprise with which the city of Birmingham greeted the words of a Fox News commentator who spoke of the first Islamic city in the United Kingdom. Since then, just ten years ago, a lot has happened.

Muslim children in Birmingham have outnumbered Christians.

Churches in Birmingham are becoming mosques (the British have closed 3,500 churches in ten years, so there will be a lot of real estate supply).

In mosques, imams explain how to stone women.

And at university, Jews are no longer welcome: “Death to Zionists,” as in Iran.

If it is not yet defined a failed city, despite the rats and the stench, it surely looks a lot like one.

And in Birmingham, in 2005, there were the first immigration riots in all of Europe.

“In the working-class neighborhood of Small Heath, in the eastern part of the city, 95 percent of the population is Muslim,” Le Figaro reports. “Some shops have different closing times corresponding to daily prayers...Bookstores are religious. Travel agencies guarantee 'Muslim friendly' holidays. ' with destinations where customers – particularly female customers – are offered access to facilities with non-mixed spaces and pools where women can swim and 'maintain modesty'”.

Another area is Sparkhill, the Telegraph reports: “In the last remaining pub in Sparkhill, if the Guinness signs weren't enough, the gold lettering above the door should be: 'Licensed to sell all kinds of alcohol'. Clearly. 'There were 23 pubs in Sparkhill and this is the last one left,' says owner Mark McDwyer. The Salah Al-Shahrazuri Mosque is one of five in Sparkhill.”

So if you go to Britain’s second largest city, you have to remember that you are not in Kabul or Karachi.

Streets lined with shops with signs in Urdu or Arabic. Hijabs, burqas, the call to prayer echoing through neighborhoods once known for their pubs. This is cultural destruction masquerading as progress.

I imagine the elderly working-class English couple whose Birmingham street has become unrecognisable, their local shops replaced by halal butchers, their culture deemed “obsolete” and replaced, their old Anglican church turned into a madrassa.

The end of Europe is there.

