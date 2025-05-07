I have no issue with politicians who say they disagree with a policy of President Trump or are supported by MAGA voters. That’s the way of American politics. But the allegations directed toward the President and his supporters about being Hitler or Nazis are not an appropriate political position and, quite frankly, make me physically ill. ANY politician of any party who uses the Holocaust to make a political point has no idea of the Holocaust horrors, doesn’t care about the torture performed by the Nazis, or is incapable of understanding the abominations at concentration camps.

The majority of recent inappropriate use of the Holocaust comes from the Democratic Party and is directed toward the President, his supporters, or Republicans in general. To a much lesser extent, there are Republicans guilty of making similar charges against Democratic Party leadership. But just as guilty as the politicians are the reporters who do not do their jobs by questioning the politicians about their offensive statements.

The Holocaust is a singular event in world history, and not just because of its scale and inhuman horror. Sadly, there have been, and will be, genocides of other groups. However, those genocides were waged to keep a group out of a country’s politics, take their land, a faith trying to convert the main faith of the country, or some other economic reason. The Holocaust was different– the targeting of Jews by Hitler and the Nazis wasn’t based on a desire to take over a Jewish nation’s land; Jews held relatively little money or power, and Torah teaches to create a path of peace with other faiths Vayikra (Leviticus) 25:35-36. Taking away all those other reasons means Hitler’s reason for the Holocaust was he just hated Jews.

Therefore there is no one who can use the term Hitler or Nazi unless their opponents hate Jews for no reason; If a politician responsible to you calls President Trump, supporters, or Republicans in general Hitler or Nazi, call or write that politician’s office and ask if they believe Trump or one of the others hates all Jews. Also, write the reporter who wrote the story and ask the supposed journalist why the politician wasn’t asked the question.

If the politician and reporter ignore your inquiry or if the politician says, “Yes, I think Trump hates Jews,” if the reporters covering the story don’t ask the politician why he believes that about the President and his supporters, send a letter asking the questions below to the politician and one asking the reporter why they let the politician off the hook and didn’t ask questions like the ones below:

Hitler wrote a book called Mein Kampf. In the tome, Hitler expressed his hatred toward Jews and previewed the “final solution.”

Did Trump or any Republicans write a book with the same theme or write a paragraph like the one below from Mein Kampf?

The black-haired Jewish youth lies in wait for hours on end, satanically glaring at and spying on the unsuspicious girl whom he plans to seduce, adulterating her blood and removing her from the bosom of her own people. The Jew uses every possible means to undermine the racial foundations of a subjugated people…..the personification of the devil as the symbol of all evil assumes the living shape of the Jew….And so he [the Jew] advances on his fatal road until another force comes forth to oppose him, and in a mighty struggle hurls the heaven-stormer back to Lucifer… Hence today I believe that I am acting in accordance with the will of the Almighty Creator: ‘by defending myself against the Jew, I am fighting for the work of the Lord.

My wife’s aunt was sent to Auschwitz; they forcibly did a tattoo like the one in the photo below on her arm. Does Trump force people to tattoo numbers on their arms?

If he doesn’t, he can’t be Hitler or a Nazi. Ask a reporter what they think.

The Nazis killed Jews, buried them in mass graves, or cremated their bodies. When a Democrat compares Trump or his supporters to Hitler, was it because of a belief that Trump does something like that? What did the politician say when the reporter asked about it? That’s right; only a professional journalist would answer that question.

Photo: Dead, starved Jews in death camps

The Nazis conducted horrible and painful medical experimentation on humans. Perhaps the most well-known of which was the experiments Josef Mengele conducted on twins and other victims at Auschwitz. Through these experiments, he hoped to prove the superiority of the Aryan race. He experimented on over 1,500 pairs of twins and other Jews and Gypsies, injecting dye into their eyes, or chloroform into their hearts, blinding them, killing them, sewing twins together trying to create conjoined twins, forcing them into freezing water (like the picture below), and other experiments too horrible to repeat.

Do Trump supporters or other Republicans do Mengele-like torture.? If they don’t, how can they be Nazis? Right Reporters? You didn’t ask. Never mind

After using Zyklon B gas or piped-in auto-exhaust to kill their victims, the Nazis collected dead victims’ hair, clothes, glasses, gold teeth, and even artificial limbs to be used by the Reich. Perhaps I was watching “Family Feud” when Donald Trump killed people and recycled what was usable. The politicians knew he didn’t. Was that lie splashed across the news?

What is it with those Trump-hating politicians? If they disagree with a Trump policy, say so and explain why. Why do they insist on cheapening the memory of the six million Jews who died in the Holocaust, those who survived the Holocaust torture, and the Jews who mourn the victims’ pain every day? In the rare cases when a Republican makes a similar disgusting statement, the media would be all over them like cheese on pizza. But when a Democrat spews that hatred, there’s nothing but crickets.

It used to be a basic rule of American politics never to speak of the Holocaust or any of its related terms, such as Nazis or Hitler, for political warfare. But that doesn’t hold true anymore.

Anyone who says Trump, his supporters, or other Republicans is Hitler or a Nazi doesn’t care about minimizing the horrors of the Holocaust. Any reporter who doesn’t challenge that disgusting statement is just as bad.