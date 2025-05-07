The United States and Israel have reportedly held high-level consultations on the possibility of a US-led temporary administration in Gaza, according to a Reuters report.

According to the report, the plan, which remains in the early stages of discussion, would involve a transitional governing authority headed by a US official, tasked with overseeing Gaza's recovery and demilitarization following the war.

The proposed administration would serve as an interim solution until a viable and stable Palestinian governing body could be established. The discussions are said to reflect broader concerns over the power vacuum that could emerge in Gaza once the current military campaign concludes.

Israel has consistently opposed returning control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority, citing its failure to prevent Hamas from taking over the coastal enclave in 2007. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made clear that neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority should govern Gaza in the future. Israeli officials have instead floated the idea of an international trusteeship involving moderate Arab nations, though no official framework has been confirmed.

Israeli military operations in Gaza continue, with a stated focus on targeting Hamas' infrastructure and efforts to secure the release of hostages taken on October 7. The issue of post-war governance in Gaza remains under discussion among international and regional actors, with reports indicating the US is considering a more direct role during a transitional phase.