A missionary organization, several of whose members work as trainers at a martial arts center in Jerusalem, exploited a blind young woman training at the facility in an attempt to draw her into Christianity.

The young woman, Miriam Ben David, lost her eyesight gradually due to a genetic illness she was diagnosed with several years ago. Despite her condition, she built an impressive athletic career and even competed in Paralympic tournaments. Meanwhile, however, her trainers allegedly sought to take advantage of her vulnerability and influence her to convert.

Miriam (22), comes from a religious Jewish family in central Israel and is a former student at a girls' religious school. She invested significant effort in her training, in order to be able to compete in various tournaments. As part of her efforts, she joined a gym that suited her needs, where she met a group of fitness trainers who, unbeknownst to her at the time, were also active missionaries.

At first, the warm support she received from her trainers seemed like a blessing. Over time, she became deeply involved in their lives — to the point where she felt like part of their family. Simultaneously, without her own family’s knowledge, she began to face increasing pressure from her coaches and their religious community to convert.

The head of the missionary organization and his associates not only tried to convince her to study the New Testament, but nearly succeeded in having her undergo a formal baptism. Miriam, known for her determination and independence, found it difficult to open up to her family about what she was experiencing.

Eventually, her family began to suspect something was wrong. Upon investigating, they discovered she was under intense missionary influence. They reached out to the Yad L’Achim organization, which specializes in assisting Jews caught up in missionary activity, and requested help in supporting their daughter and helping her leave the mission.

Soon after the family’s appeal, Yad L’Achim arranged a meeting between Miriam and one of their senior staff members, Binyamin Kluger, who addressed the theological distortions she had encountered. Since then, a social worker from the organization has met with her regularly, guiding her through the recovery process and helping her reconnect with her family and community.

“Miriam’s story is a warning sign,” a spokesperson from Yad L’Achim said. “It shows how missionary groups operate, especially targeting vulnerable populations or individuals facing personal challenges. Sadly, this is not the first time we've seen such tactics. Their methods are calculated and tailored to each person — especially those in moments of weakness.”

“I’m proud of my story and I’m not ashamed of it,” Miriam shared. “I chose to leave the world of competitive sports to focus on spiritual strength and rediscover my Judaism. I know that God never left me — in hard times, He held me and guided me toward purpose. God never gives a person a test they can’t handle; you just have to learn how to turn it into victory, with God's help. I’m about to get married, and I hope to build the home I’ve always dreamed of and bring my parents some peace after everything we've been through. I want to thank everyone who supported me through this process and emphasize: This could happen to anyone.”