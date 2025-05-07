A federal jury in California has ruled that Israeli cyber intelligence company NSO Group must pay nearly $170 million to Meta and WhatsApp for breaching the accounts of 1,400 users on the messaging platform.

The company, known for developing the Pegasus spyware tool, was ordered to pay $167,256,000 in punitive damages, along with an additional $440,000 in compensation. The decision, which marks a victory for both Meta and privacy advocates, concludes a legal battle that began six years ago.

Meta stated that the verdict in WhatsApp’s case marks a significant step forward for privacy and security. It represents the first legal win against the creation and deployment of unlawful spyware that endangers everyone’s safety and privacy. The company emphasized that the jury’s ruling, which requires NSO, a well-known foreign spyware vendor, to pay damages, serves as a strong warning to the broader spyware industry, discouraging further illegal actions targeting U.S. companies and the privacy of their users.

The Group described the court’s decision as just one phase in a long legal battle. The company defended its Pegasus spyware, saying it is a vital tool used by authorized government agencies to combat serious crimes and terrorism. Gil Lainer, the firm’s vice president of global communications, criticized the verdict, arguing that the jury was not presented with evidence showing how the technology has saved lives, including American ones. He added that NSO plans to review the ruling closely and explore legal options, including appealing the decision.