שטפון בכניסה לשמורת הטבע עין גדי שוקי דורי, רשות הטבע והגנים

A rare and powerful flash flood hit southern Israel this past Sunday, causing especially severe damage to the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve in the heart of the Judean Desert.

Within a short time, approximately 35 millimeters (1.4 inches) of rain fell over the reserve, triggering a sudden and violent surge of water. The flooding resulted in massive erosion and widespread destruction.

A preliminary assessment by the Israel Nature and Parks Authority revealed significant damage across the reserve: Numerous hiking trails were either destroyed or heavily impacted, the ancient synagogue was flooded and will require preservation and restoration work, and infrastructure such as footbridges, handholds, and signage was ruined.

Additionally, both the access roads to the reserve and interior paths were damaged and will need to be rebuilt. The flood also caused harm to utility infrastructure — including power, sewage, and water systems — as well as public facilities. The reserve's unique vegetation also suffered considerable damage.

The Nature and Parks Authority is conducting surveys to assess and map the extent of the destruction, and a full-scale restoration plan is underway. Until the rehabilitation is complete, the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve will remain closed to visitors.

נזקים לאחר השיטפון בבית הכנסת העתיק בעין גדי צילום: רובי מיאל, רשות הטבע והגנים

Ein Gedi is considered one of Israel’s most significant and unique natural areas, due to its rare combination of arid desert landscapes, flowing freshwater springs, and lush plant life.

The reserve is a natural oasis, home to a variety of rare plant and animal species — some of them endangered. The delicate ecological balance that has existed there for thousands of years has been severely disrupted by the unusual flood event, with restoration potentially taking years to fully return the area to its original state.