I teach a weekly class on Zoom every Sunday morning from 11:00 a.m. PDT through 12:30 pm, and I then post it on YouTube two hours later. (As of May 2025, now at 67 episodes.) The class is a current events class (with plenty of my commentary, mostly informative, some snarky) that covers news throughout the world that impacted Jews, particularly those in America and Israel, during the prior week. It started when I was in the hospital recovering from my lung transplant, so could not do much else, but it hit a nerve (as well as some alveoli) and became a small hit, so I keep doing it. It seems, for better and worse, that there always is more than too much to cover each week. I cover Israel’s eight-front war (Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Judea-Samaria, Yemen, Iran, European Union antisemitism, and, lehavdil, the Leftwing Israel Deep State), make sure to include some latest hit songs out of Israel, and throw in some human interest and humor.

One of the ongoing matters that arises week after week is the Gaza Famine Fraud.

There is no famine in Gaza. If anything, send them Ozempic. They started a war, massacred 1,200 innocent people, mostly Israeli “Peace at Any Cost” leftists who chose to live near Gaza so they could befriend their “cousins” across their “friendly” Gaza border, send them gifts of love and appreciation, shuttle them to Israeli hospitals, hire them, and bring them into their homes and families. (There also were some Orthodox kibbutzim comprised of Torah observers who lived a great mitzvah in reclaiming the Land of Israel as far south as they could.)

When the October 7, 2023 massacres happened — mass slaughter and butchering of naïve kids dancing all night at a “Nova Festival,” raping of women and then murdering them, raping the dead, mutilating their dead bodies, going into kibbutz homes and slaughtering the elderly and infirm, putting babies into kitchen ovens and burning them alive — Israeli “Peace Now” leftists were especially in shock. “But we were so kind to them. We trusted them with our children’s lives.”

Yup.

It turned out that the Gazan Arabs they had befriended and trusted had leveraged that intimacy to garner information they could transmit to Hamas — or they themselves were Hamas. Hamas knew the names of each family, down to the kids and pets. They knew which homes had dogs. They knew which families would not be home that Shabbat and Simchat Torah of October 7 because the relatively few Sabbath-observant kibbutz residents at Sabbath-desecrating kibbutzim typically would leave the kibbutzim every Friday afternoon, year-round, to spend Shabbat elsewhere in more Orthodox settings.

I am asked from time to time: “But don’t you at least have sympathy for the ‘Palestinian Arabs’ in their famine?”

No. No. and No. No sympathy. No “Palestinians.” No famine.

They are not “Palestinians.” They are Arab Gazans or Gazan Arabs. There is no such thing as “Palestine” or “Palestinians” and never was. Look up all of recorded history. There never was an Arab polity called “Palestine.” Find the name of one president, king, emperor, sultan, or other “Arab Palestine” leader in all of history. None. What was the name of their currency? America uses dollars. The French use francs. Germans use deutchmarks. The British use pounds. The Spanish use pesos. Israelis use shekels. Jordanians use dinars. So what was the currency of “Palestine”? There was none.

The land is not “Palestine.” Never was. In fact — From the River to the Sea — it all is Israel. For a while, foreign occupiers gave it different names than the names in the Bible where Joshua and King David and Jesus walked: Judea and Samaria. Sometimes, places change their names or have them changed by occupiers. Siam became Thailand. New Amsterdam became New York. Burma to Myanmar. Ceylon to Sri Lanka. Persia to Iran. Shea Stadium to Citi Field. . . . “Palestine”? According to Encycloped Britannica, modern Israel’s first Rav HaRoshi (Chief Rabbi), Rav Avraham Yitzchak HaKohen Kook, was the “first Chief Rabbi of Palestine.” Yasser Arafat had a chief rabbi? Hamas has a chief rabbi (besides Bernie Sanders and George Soros)?

The Arabs of Zion never had a capital — not Jerusalem and not anywhere — because they never had a country. They don’t even have their own name for the land. “West Bank”? That’s the name of their land? Nonsense: that’s Jersey City, Weehawken, and Hoboken along the Hudson River. All the region’s Arab countries and cities have names, typically from the Bible: Jordan, Lebanon, Tyre, Sidon, Egypt, Damascus. In Judea and Samaria — the real (and only) name for the “West Bank,” whether you use the Hebrew Bible or even the Christian Bible — which establishes non-partisan confirmation — the cities have Hebrew Biblical names: Bet Lechem (Bethlehem), Hevron (Hebron), Yerushalayim (Jerusalem), Beersheva (Beersheba), Galil (Galilee), and such.

That is why the Arabs and their Israel-haters call the land “West Bank” — because they have no Arab name for it, none through all of history, and they do not want to call it “Judea” because even the idiot students in the Ivy League schools would be stepped on like bugs if chanting “From the River to the Sea, Judea Is not Judean.” So they call it “West Bank.”

But “West Bank” of what? If you ever have been in the “West Bank,” i.e., Judea and Samaria, you cannot see a river bank of anything. The Jordan River? “Palestinians” don’t live on a bank of the Jordan River. They live in inland terror nests like Jenin. Indeed, the American state of Arkansas just recently passed legislation that all references to that Mideast region in any Arkansan state legislation may not be called “West Bank” but instead must be called “Judea and Samaria.” If it’s time to call the “Gulf of Mexico” the “Gulf of America,” then it is 2,000 years overdue to call Judea and Samaria “Judea and Samaria.”

So if the land is not “Palestine,” and the Arabs there are not “Palestinians,” what are they?

What shall we accurately call them?

Try this: Call them “Arabs.” Gazan Arabs and Arab Gazans. Judean and Samarian Arabs.

“But then you are dividing the Arabs of Gaza from the Arabs of Judea and Samaria? How can they have a united country if they do not even share the same nomenclature of ‘Palestinians’?”

Exactly. They do not share the name because they are not a uniquely particular “Palestinian people” just as it did not take long for the world to figure out that the people of Bangladesh were not one with those of Pakistan, even though some experimented with uniting them as “East Pakistan” and “West Pakistan.” Half the time — when they can — the terrorists leading Gaza and those leading the Arab entity in Judea and Samaria butcher each other.

All the media reporting out of there is a lie, and no lie is greater than the “Gaza Famine,” Gold Medal Fraud.

Honorary Runner-Ups: Silver Medal — “Gaza Genocide.” Bronze Medal — “Gaza Death Counts.” Participation Trophy — “Innocent Gaza Civilians.”

After a year and a half of the October 7 conflict that I call “Ariel Sharon’s War,” and where are the media photos of emaciated Gazan Arabs with swollen bellies, as I show my classes on Sunday mornings in Darfur, Sudan, and other places in Africa? That is famine. But in Gaza?

Did you see the Gazan Arabs who assembled at the mass spectacles when Hamas released two kidnapped Jews at a time? Famine?

Famine? Half those people needed Weight Watchers. Ozempic.

There they were, interviewed by the Arab media. Look at them. Contrast from Youtube videos from Darfur. There is no famine in Gaza. Never has been, just as they lie about the casualty numbers.

There is no Gaza Genocide. 50,000 dead? Who counts those numbers? Answer: Hamas provides the numbers. It’s all a fraud. The fraud is documented. And, of those supposed 50,000 dead, how many are Hamas terrorists killed in battle? Israel says 25,000 or so have been Hamas armed fighters. So, suddenly, armed terrorists are half the number of those that Hamas reports as killed — and they should be killed. But wait — there’s more:

How many of the others are women who were living with Hamas terrorists — married to them, their sisters, mothers, cousins, daughters — living under the same roof or in the same tunnel as the Hamas animal, supporting him, feeding him, encouraging him, or providing human shield? And how many of the boys are their sons, brothers, uncles, and fathers? If an Arab slaughters and rapes a Jewish woman or bakes a Jewish baby alive in an oven, then goes back home to his wife and kids in the tunnel, the hospital, the mosque, the Red Crescent ambulance, the library, or the school where they hide — Nu?

In fact, it would seem from the Hamas reported data that Gaza is the safest, healthiest place on earth. We all should move there. Let’s close our eyes and make believe the Hamas numbers are correct, and 50,000 have died, all innocent victims of Israeli genocide. Got that? Just like the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court, France’s Macron, and the South African criminal government would like us to believe. OK? 50,000 dead, all killed by Israel over the last 18 months. The total dead of Gaza — all killed by Israel. OK? Let’s make believe and say. Well . . .

What other country in the world, what other place on earth, can say that, in the last 18 months, not one of their two million population has died of anything else except for Israelis? All their reported deaths. No heart attacks. No leukemia, glioblastoma, other cancer, fatal falls, defenestrations, interstitial lung disease, kidney failure, car accidents, street fights and stabbings — only the IDF?

And what kind of “genocide” — a word that means deliberately and methodically eliminating and exterminating an entire people — sees that people, here the Gazan Arabs, experience an increase in population during the genocide? Under Israel, the Gazan Arab population has surged by more than two percent since October 7, 2023. That’s “genocide”?

Contrast: With Germany and the Jews, there were 18 million Jews and then, after the genocide, there were 12 million Jews. One third of all Jews were methodically eliminated in death machines: relocated into ghettoes, then rounded up and loaded onto cattle cars to death camps. Upon arrival, lined up, women and children and weak and elderly men separated from more durable men and promenaded into gas chambers. Bodies then extricated and stuffed into ovens, mass crematoria. Specific teams of death camp inmates called “Sonderkommandos” then established to do the deeds.

The Sonderkommandos were fed well enough and treated adequately enough to remain strong and healthy enough to lead the victims into the gas chambers, extricate their corpses, incinerate them, and remove the ashes, salvage gold tooth fillings, and such. However, since they were witnesses to too much, every three months all Sonderkommandos were executed, and a new team of Sonderkommandos was gathered for the next three months.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, where the Germans could not maintain such a methodical approach, they had mobile death units, Einsatzgruppen, assisted by locals, to line up, shoot, and bury Jews in ditches. The Einsatzgruppen murdered more than one million Jews.

That is Genocide. Or the Hutus and Tutsis of Rwanda. Genocide 101: nearly one million Tutsis methodically exterminated.

But the Gazan Arabs? There are more of them now than before.

Still, the craziest of all is the Gaza Famine Fraud. Israel’s leaders and masses, from left to right all are fools — all except those who have been empowering Smotrich and Ben Gvir. They need to stop supplying food, water, electricity, and gas into Gaza. No other country at war does this.

Did America send “humanitarian aid” to Yemen as we fought the Houthis, who have caused chaos for Red Sea shipping? Of course not. Who fights a war while feeding their own murderers like it is summer camp? Israel even sends them desserts! Who does that? Or is the Zionist strategy to kill them with sugar — Diabetes Genocide! Either they die-or-beat-us: di-a-bet-es.

If only the Netanyahu Coalition and their Opposition had been at the head of the ancient Babylonians and the Romans, neither of our Holy Temples would have fallen because, instead of years-long sieges on the Tenth of Tevet culminating on the 9th or 17th of Tamuz, starving the nation to famine, they would have been supplying so much food that we still would be eating it today with sacrifices at the Beit HaMikdash.

If Arabs in Gaza, Yemen, and Judea and Samaria want to eat, let them free the hostages and stop murdering civilians.

Adapted by the writer for Arutz Sheva from a version of this article that first appeared here in The American Spectator.

