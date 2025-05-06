India confirms firing missiles towards Pakistan

India confirmed on Tuesday that it launched missiles towards Pakistan, amid heightened tensions between the two countries following a series of terrorist attacks in Kashmir.

Pakistani security officials said the missiles struck locations in Kashmir and in the country’s eastern Punjab province.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

India’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that it had targeted at least nine sites “where terrorist attacks against India have been planned.”

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistan military facilities have been targeted,” the statement said, adding that “India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif issued a threatening message, stating that if India were to launch a nuclear missile at Pakistan, Pakistan would retaliate.

“If India dares to attack Pakistan and Pakistan’s existence is threatened, no one will survive in this world,” he said.

The escalation follows a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed.

Since gaining independence in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought three wars over control of the Kashmir region. Some of the conflicts involved Muslim insurgents from Indian territory who supported Pakistani rule.

Over the years, the Indian government has accused Pakistan of continuously fueling violence in the disputed areas.