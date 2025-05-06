An official welcome ceremony for the newly appointed United States Ambassador to Israel, Mr. Mike Huckabee, took place on Tuesday evening at the Media Center of the Friends of Zion (FOZ) Museum in Jerusalem. The event was organized and hosted by Dr. Mike Evans, the founder of the Friends of Zion Museum, a close advisor to former President Donald J. Trump, and a prominent figure within the global Evangelical community.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Huckabee spoke about his deep connection to the Jewish people and the Jewish faith. Addressing Omer Shem Tov, who was abducted on October 7 and recently released following 505 days in captivity, he remarked, “Omer, I was deeply moved by your smile. Despite everything you have endured, you are still able to smile. God resides within you. You are stronger than the hatred that surrounded you for 505 days.”

Dr. Mike Evans expressed his joy at the appointment of Ambassador Huckabee, stating: “Mike Huckabee, as Evangelicals, we are incredibly pleased that one of our own, an Evangelical, now holds the esteemed position of U.S. Ambassador to Israel. This marks a historic first.”

Dr. Evans called on Omer Shem Tov to the stage to share his experience. Omer stated:

“I was held in captivity in Gaza for 505 days. During that time, my faith in God grew immensely. Each day I awoke and gave thanks for the breath in my lungs, the small amount of food I had, and the knowledge that my family was safe in Israel. Every Friday night, I performed Kiddush. It was my faith and belief in God that sustained me.”

He concluded with a heartfelt appeal: “Thank you, Ambassador Huckabee, and thank you, President Trump. I am here today, standing beside Dr. Mike Evans, because of your efforts. Today, I am the happiest man alive. But we must bring my brothers and sisters home as soon as possible. I believe in your ability to help make that happen—please, do everything you can.”