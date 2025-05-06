Dr. Shmuel Katz, one of the leading activists in the US for Israel advocacy, co-founder of Stand with Us, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

On the US’ seeming commitment to a path of negotiations with Iran, despite Iran's open goal of Israel's destruction and Israel’s seeking of a decisive military solution, Dr. Katz believes that, “the Iranian regime has Israel only as a secondary target. The main target is the US and the free world as we know it today. Israel is just standing in the way of the Iranians, to advance their approach to control the Middle East, to control Europe and eventually, hopefully, controlling also the United States.”

He explains that, ‘their ideology is in the way, in order to advance their unhealthy, and I would call it even destructive, ideology and therefore we have to be very careful with whatever they're doing. The Iranians are known to be a group of deceptive, aggressive people, who do not care about the well-being of others. They have the ideology first and whatever they'll agree with you today means nothing to them. They'll run over you if they'll have the opportunity to do so and therefore if negotiations are progressing for too long, will cause serious troubles to the free world. The Iranians are playing for time. They want the administration of President Trump to be over and then they hope to go back to their own nefarious ways. We saw it already in the past, so it's not a speculation. These are facts.”

Dr. Katz states that the revelations regarding the Shin Bet using unchecked power to target right-wing activists, “defines a serious situation we have today in Israel and in the free world as we know it. The deep state issue is not only an Israeli issue. It's a problem in Europe, it's a problem in the United States and it's being instigated by a variety of actors, some of them are local, some of them are international and unfortunately there are many people who are not very well-versed with the dangers to themselves from all these activities and the end result is that they are pushing an agenda which may undermine even themselves, while they are trying to take down other operatives or other leaderships in Israel and in the free world.”

Dr. Katz adds that Israel's schools and IDF educational programs must emphasize specific values to foster mutual respect and rebuild trust between the diverse sectors of society, “a big part of the activities of anti-governmental organizations are being financed by international operatives. A lot of people who are financing these movements have different agendas and the school system itself is controlled only partially by the government of today. This is a culture which has been built over years and therefore the changing of this spirit of education will take time, but first people have to recognize and understand that they have a problem, in order to be able to try and solve it.”

“The first step,” he says, “is going to be to identify the problem, to identifying who is financing it and to identify who are the operatives who are trying to change the direction of the educational system. Once we know what we're dealing with, we have to go back to basics. People should understand that the values that the state of Israel is standing upon are values of mutual respect and understanding between the people, because we have plenty of enemies. We don't need enemies within. Our enemies from outside the country, even those who are inside the country, they don't care about you or about your future. They have their own agenda to promote their own ideas about what they want to achieve tomorrow. Some of them will undermine their own well-being just to be able to get some immediate gain, which is not sustainable over time. Therefore the education has to be properly based on the Judeo-Christian values of fraternity, of building up a future together and of marginalizing evil, because if you let evil prevail everybody's going to lose and you don't want that to happen, but we have to do it, because we have no other choice.”

“The key problem associated with solutions is the push back that you get from certain groups, but we have no choice. If we let the deep state, if we let Iran, if we let other nefarious actors take advantage of our goodness and willingness to cooperate, at the end of the day we're going to lose. We cannot let this happen. We have to face reality. We have to build enough intellectual and practical strength to be able to stand up to all these nefarious actors, because without their support it's going to be very difficult to move forward. Once people understand that all these bad actors are working not only against Israel, but against the free world as we know it, our chances of prevailing are going to be much higher, therefore we have to build alliances, we have to make sure the educational system is solid,” Dr. Katz clarifies.

“We have to make sure that the military is strong and we cannot allow this double thinking or the doubts of about our pathway to take over. We have doubts, but we have also clarity of thinking and understanding what is standing in our way. This will help us build a better future down the road,” he concludes.