Nefesh B’Nefesh, which works in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael and Jewish National Fund-USA, partnered with Azrieli Tel Aviv and the Tel Aviv Municipality, to host over 50 Olim-run businesses for the first ever, Shuk Olim in Tel Aviv. Following the success of its Jerusalem events, the Tel Aviv debut expanded the initiative to a new audience, inviting locals, tourists, and fellow Olim to connect through commerce, culture, and community.

The open-market event featured dozens of small businesses, all founded by Olim from around the world, each one representing the unique journey of newcomers from countries including the United States, France, Australia, the UK, Argentina, and others. The marketplace reflected the mosaic of global Jewish creativity converging in Israel, highlighting Olim living in Tel Aviv and surrounding cities, as well as Olim living in Northern Israel, which has been heavily impacted by the Iron Swords war.

Among them was Elle Gennis, an Olah from Berkley, California and the founder of “oosh,” a one-stop shop for Israeli made products. Gennis created “oosh” after the tragedies of October 7th, with the mission of piecing back together the community and helping Israeli small businesses.

"Watching these individuals not only build their lives in Israel but also establish thriving businesses is a powerful testament to the vitality and future of our country," said Tony Gelbart, Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B'Nefesh. "Shuk Olim is more than just a marketplace, it is a celebration of the creativity, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit of our local Olim community, as they proudly share their products with the broader Israeli public."

"We are proud to be partners in such a meaningful event that connects cultures, communities, and life stories,” stated Chen Zehavian, CEO of the Azrieli Tel Aviv Mall. “Shuk Olim, which was held on our rooftop, wasn’t just a celebration of flavors and art – it was also a celebration of entrepreneurship, integration, and Israeli creativity at its best. This was a wonderful opportunity for the general public to be exposed to new worlds and to support new immigrants who have turned their personal stories into thriving Israeli businesses."

An additional vendor at Shuk Olim was Eli Mandelbaum, an Oleh from Teaneck, NJ who founded, “Eli’s Homemade Schnitzel.” Since the beginning of Iron Swords, they have provided hundreds of soldiers with fresh schnitzel for free, gathering donations through a social media campaign using the hashtag, “#schnitzeling4chayalim.”

From artisanal foods and handcrafted jewelry to fashion, art, and wellness products, Shuk Olim in Tel Aviv offered visitors the chance to experience the diverse talents and cultural backgrounds that enrich Israeli society, by Olim who have made Israel their home.

The full list of vendors included: Art & Ketubot by Rena, Art.bydiama, Arts by Y, Ateliê Lamed, Avraham Vofsi Fine Art, Barry's Boys, Birkat Glass, Bows by Naomi, Carly's Dreamcatchers and Workshops, Chevska, Chipp’d Gems Jewelry, Braceface Design, Coffee Culture Israel, Color Me Israel, Con todos mis colores, Taryn Treisman’s custom pop art, Didi Designs Studio, Eleanor von Weisl, Eli's Homemade Schnitzel, Emma Ceramics & More, FionaCollins art, Gabby's Goodies, Gush Etzion Brewstillery, Happily Charmed, Kerren Orli, Legends Distillery, Livne Lavan Enterprises Ltd., Mar Jarz, Mimi_ceramics, My Little Shtetl, Navon Naturals, Neshika, Nuravida, oosh., Pink sink art, PinPerfect, Populari Kettlecorn, Promise State, Sarah Packer Designs, sk by shoshana Kleiman, Stitched by Nili, Strings Artisan Jewelry, Sunflower Studio, Sweet by Nature, Tabbytlvceramics, Cacao Hagalil, Talia C. Glass Art, The Line 9, The Pickle Jar, Tides Accessories.