Jerusalem Conference in New York City

Following the resounding success of its flagship event in Israel, the Jerusalem Conference, organized by the Besheva newspaper, is proud to announce its fourth conference to be held in New York City. This milestone event is dedicated to engaging the Zionist-Jewish diaspora and reinforcing the timeless values that unite Jewish communities around the globe.

Scheduled to take place at the Fifth Avenue Synagogue in Manhattan on May 18th, the same day as the renowned Celebrate Israel Parade, the New York edition of the Jerusalem Conference is timed to be held soon after Israel’s Independence Day and before Jerusalem Day, dates symbolizing renewal, national pride, and the enduring spirit of Zionism.

The conference will host a distinguished lineup of speakers from Israel and around the world, including public officials, entrepreneurs, spiritual leaders, and representatives of leading Jewish organizations. Attendees will enjoy a dynamic program featuring keynote addresses, panel discussions, personal testimonies of heroism, and inspiring stories that promote mutual responsibility, community engagement, and a deep connection to the Land of Israel.

The expansion of the Jerusalem Conference to New York City marks a significant step in strengthening the bond between Israel and the Jewish diaspora. “It is a unique opportunity to unite Jewish voices across continents and foster meaningful dialogue around our shared identity, challenges, and future.”

Both the original Jerusalem Conference in Israel and its New York counterpart serve as vital cultural and ideological bridges, promoting dialogue, unity, and partnerships across communities. The conference’s overarching vision is to inspire positive national and social processes, reinforce Jewish-Zionist identity, and create enduring partnerships between global Jewish leaders, organizations, and communities.

Whether in Israel or abroad, the Jerusalem Conference stands as a beacon of collaboration and connection, combining national values with human stories to build a vibrant and united Jewish future.

