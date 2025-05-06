Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz today addressed the latest IDF attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Netanyahu stated, "Yesterday we dealt a blow, a hard blow, to the port of Hodeidah. Today our planes attacked the airport in Sana'a, which enables the army of terror and firing on Israel."

He said, "Without Iran's approval and support, the Houthis could not carry out their criminal missile attack." Netanyahu added, "We will hold accountable anyone who attacks the State of Israel," and praised the Chief of Staff, the Air Force, and intelligence for the "perfect execution" of the strikes.

Defense Minister Katz stated, "The Houthi terrorist organization attempted to strike Ben-Gurion Airport, and in response, we destroyed the airport in Sana'a today."

He emphasized that this is also a message to Iran, "You bear direct responsibility for every attack by the Houthi octopus tentacle against the State of Israel - and you will also bear the full consequences."