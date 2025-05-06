Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the Makor Rishon and Ofra community Settlement Conference held in honor of the community's 50th anniversary.

"Every time anew during my many visits across Israel, and certainly in Judea and Samaria, and certainly when I fly over the country in helicopters, I understand even more that the settlement movement is an important, formidable, and prosperous movement. How much the settlements are Israel's defensive wall in every sense of the word," Herzog declared.

Regarding the Ofra community, the President stated: "There is no dispute that Ofra is very much in the center of the settlement story. A vision that came to life and was translated into actions on the ground. During our previous moving visit to Ofra as well, before the war, I felt fully how Ofra is a model of a pioneering spirit, of self-sacrifice, leadership, involvement, creativity, striving for doing good, and Tikun Olam in an Israeli, Jewish, and Zionist sense. Ofra is not alone. Settlement is one of the cornerstones of Zionism and the Jewish story since ancient times. This is true sevenfold when the current challenges, in the realm of settlement too, are very great, and therefore we expect that everyone involved enlist for the security and welfare of the settlements across Israel."

Herzog also mentioned the hostages, stating: "These are the most difficult, challenging, and sensitive times. First of all, I reiterate and call to take another step to bring them all home, until the last of them, as fast as possible. It is a great mitzva and a huge responsibility. I especially call on public figures to act responsibly when they talk about this matter, and to take into account the tremendous pain and worry accompanying the hostages' families, who are going through hell."