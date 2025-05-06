Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman explained this morning to 103FM why the term 'Draft Evasion Law' adopted by the opposition is incorrect.

"I have reached the conclusion that any reasonable person knows already: even if the government passes a law whereby all members of the Council of Torah Sages must enlist in Golani, they would call it the Draft Evasion Law. I have already given up on that. This government passed the same law that the previous government passed under the title 'Equality in the Burden Law', and now they call it the 'Draft Evasion Law.'"

"This thing requires a process. If we do it incorrectly it will fail, and if we do it correctly, it will lead to integration," Rothman said.

He commented on the current plan for recruiting haredim: "We are working to create the appropriate system so that haredim can enlist. For many years, they have been on the wrong side of this debate, which must now be corrected. There is now an opportunity to do so, which several governments have missed."

Rothman also denied that the law changing the role of the Attorney General has to do with the Netanyahu trials. "In the coalition agreements of the previous government, no one thought, neither Yair Lapid nor Gideon Sa'ar, that the change is somehow related to Netanyahu's trial. The media also didn't think so. Why? Because there is really no connection. Even Yair Lapid cannot understand what the connection is."

"I think this is the right solution. The Attorney General tries to impede the government and make her decisions be mandatory and non-appealable. If anyone had any doubts about the need for this law, Gali Baharav-Miara has now illustrated what the problem is," he concluded.