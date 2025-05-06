Senior Houthi official Hezam al-Asad took to social media on Tuesday in a post in Hebrew responding to the previous evening's attack by Israel.

"The Zionist-American attack on the Hodeidah port and the cement factory in Bajil is a heinous crime which will not go by silently," al-Asad wrote.

He threatened: "The blood of the civilians and workers will be the fuel for the harsh and loud Yemeni response. We will continue to support Gaza with faith and determination, and we will hit the enemy deep, and we will disrupt its movement until it ends its aggression and removes the blockade. The response is close... painful and surprising."

On Monday evening, dozens of IAF aircraft struck targets in Yemen in response to the ballistic missile strike on Ben-Gurion Airport a day earlier.

The strikes targeted Houthi infrastructure, which operates with Iranian support. Israel named the mission "Port City." The IDF Spokesman updated that 20 fighter jets struck dozens of targets with 50 munitions.