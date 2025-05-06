The Cabinet is considering an alternative framework for a commission of inquiry into the failures that led to the October 7th Massacre after it ruled out the creation of a state inquiry commission.

Kan Reshet Bet reported that, under the alternative framework, the commission chair would be elected by at least 80 Knesset members, constituting a two-thirds majority. The chair would create the commission instead of Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit, who is seen by many in the government as illegitimate.

According to this framework, the government would be the one to decide exactly what the commission's authority would be. The investigated period is expected to begin long before the events of October 7th. The reasoning for this is that the historical failures that led to the tragedy must be examined as well.

Another proposal that is being looked into is to amend the law so that a former president or vice president of the Supreme Court could create an inquiry commission, and then the government could choose among the former presidents.

Per Monday's decision, the Cabinet has 90 days to formulate a proposal, and it is expected that the entire 90 days will be fully utilized.