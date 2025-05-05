While the Beltway media obsessed over tone, tweets, and palace intrigue, those of us who value truth, strength, and unwavering support for the Jewish people saw something different in President Trump’s first 100 days: moral clarity and bold action — especially when it came to Israel.

Let’s be honest: for years prior, the U.S.-Israel relationship was frayed, if not fractured. We watched an American administration fund Iran’s terror machine, lecture the Jewish state on borders it can’t afford to shrink, and abstain like cowards at the UN while resolutions slandered our ancestral homeland.

Then came President Donald J. Trump — again.

This time, with fire in his eyes and unfinished business on his desk. He returned to the White House determined to restore American strength, dismantle the terror networks emboldened under previous administrations, and send one clear message: the days of appeasing evil are over.

• In just 100 days, President Trump has:

• Appointed Governor Mike Huckabee as U.S. Ambassador to Israel — a proud Christian Zionist with more credibility in Jerusalem than most diplomats ever dream of. Huckabee doesn’t just defend Israel; he believes in it — spiritually, historically, and strategically.

• Cracked down on Iran with a sweeping sanctions package that targets not only the regime itself but its terror tentacles — from Hezbollah in Lebanon to the Houthis in Yemen. After months of missile attacks on commercial shipping and direct strikes toward Israel, the Houthis have finally been recognized not as “rebels,” but as what they are: Iran’s proxies in a regional jihad war. President Trump has moved to re-designate them as terrorists, where they belong.

• Authorized preemptive intelligence sharing and operational coordination between the U.S. and Israeli defense forces — because both nations know what’s at stake when Iran creeps toward nuclear breakout, and neither will stand by as it arms itself with genocidal intent.

•Reinstated secondary sanctions on foreign banks doing business with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, making it crystal clear: You can do business with the free world — or you can fund terror. You can’t do both.

• Revived the Abraham Accords with new momentum, expanding alliances between Israel and Arab nations who also see Iran — not Israel — as the true regional threat. Peace through strength, not surrender.

• Launched a federal crackdown on antisemitism, ordering investigations into campuses and institutions that have allowed anti-Jewish hatred to fester under the guise of “social justice.” Never again means never again, and under President Trump, that’s not just a slogan — it’s a mandate.

And through it all, Trump has remained what he has always been: unafraid.

While weak-kneed diplomats cower before the ayatollahs, President Trump has called them what they are — tyrants, terrorists, and thugs. While journalists issue endless op-eds about “Israeli aggression,” Trump has reminded the world that no other nation is asked to apologize for surviving.

One hundred days in, and the message is unmistakable:

America is no longer managed by appeasers. It's led by a fighter.

Israel is no longer isolated. It's backed by a lion.

And the Jewish people? We are no longer whispering our fears in exile —

we are declaring our rights in the open, with an ally who doesn’t flinch.

This isn’t politics.

This is history correcting itself — in real time, with strength, with spine, and with the unmistakable roar of American resolve.

Under President Trump, the era of apologies is over. The era of standing tall has begun.

Linda Sadacka is a political activist, community leader, and lead strategist for World Likud. She is the CEO of the New York Jewish Council and is frequently featured in media as a political commentator. Her advocacy began after the murder of a close friend by Hamas and has grown into a global platform through her social media presence @lindaadvocate. Honored as a Woman of Distinction by Senator Felder, Linda continues to fight for Jewish sovereignty, safety, and truth.