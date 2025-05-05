Something must have gone wrong with the great multicultural celebration, as the BBC described the new Syrian Caliphate in December.

What could go wrong, wasn’t the EU reopening its embassy in Damascus? It was still December and the optimists of will at the BBC and the European foreign ministries certainly couldn’t foresee what would happen.

It didn’t take a genius. You just need to know something about history, religion and the Middle East and maybe have read Huntington instead of Fukuyama to know that minorities in Islam, to use the old Algerian slogan, have only two choices: the suitcase or the grave.

After the massacres of Alawites (at least 1,800 dead in 72 hours), the new Islamic masters of Damascus have moved on to chase away another minority: the Druze, a small esoteric community scattered across Lebanon, Syria and Israel that has never hurt a fly.

So far, hundreds of Druze have been killed in the silence of the media, European chancelleries and the UN (if the victim is not Islamic, the UN does not speak up).

Gerard Russell in his book, “Heirs to Forgotten Kingdoms: Journeys Into the Disappearing Religions of the Middle East”, describes the Islamist destruction of some of the oldest religions in the region. The Yazidis, victims of a genocide ten years ago; the Kakais and the Shabak, whose ancestors were fire worshippers; the Alawites and the Druze, whose tradition is anchored in Greek philosophy; the Mandaeans, the last Gnostics on earth, the heirs of the Nestorians and the Jacobites.

Muslims in Syria have just marched against the Druze and Jews, declaring jihad against both communities. They shout: “Khaybar Khaybar, O Jews, the army of Muhammad has returned. Listen, listen, O Druze! Listen, enemy of Islam: war and fire. There is no peace!”.

Because radical Islam is the same everywhere. Just look at the shocking similarities between the terrorist forces who kidnapped the Syrian Druze and the Hamas terrorists who kidnapped the Israeli Jews on October 7.

The international community must unite against radical Islam before it is too late.

The Islamists lined up the Druze and forced them to shave their mustaches. For the Druze, growing a mustache is a religious obligation. The West must truly begin to be afraid of these barbarians.

But Christians are also persecuted in Syria.

And as usual, sans the European chatterboxes (who have just given 6 billion euros to the Syrian butchers), Israel intervened to defend the Druze, who begged for help from the Jewish state.

The French, once “defenders of Eastern Christians,” were busy during the last 24 hours signing a 30-year agreement with the Al Qaeda-led Syrian regime for the development of the port of Latakia.

At the origin of the massacres of the Druze in the last few hours is a fake video in which a Druze leader attacks Muhammad. “Blasphemy”! The same laws that some European governments now want to bring back to Europe to protect Islam after an Iraqi Christian refugee was murdered in Sweden.

Europe should have listened to the Chaldean Archbishop of Mosul, Emil Nona, who told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera:

“Our sufferings are the prelude to those that you, Europeans and Westerners, will suffer in the near future. Your liberal and democratic principles are worth nothing here. You must reconsider our reality in the Middle East, because you welcome an ever-increasing number of Muslims into your countries. You are in danger. You must make strong and courageous decisions, even at the cost of contradicting your principles. You think that all men are equal, but that is not true: Islam does not say that all men are equal. Your values ​​are not their values. If you do not understand this soon enough, you will become victims of the enemy you have welcomed into your home”.

But Europe doesn’t want to understand. And now I fear it is too late.