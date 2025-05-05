The IDF spokesperson in Arabic, Avichay Adraee, released a video from the northern Gaza Strip, in which he stood near a Gazan school and delivered a sharp message against the Hamas terrorist organization and its exploitation of civilian institutions.

"Masculinity is not a thick beard or raising a weapon in the dark. Masculinity is not shouting in war videos or running away from the pain of children," Adraee said. "Masculinity is standing with courage and dignity - and you, Hamas, are very far from that."

Carrying a science textbook with him, Adraee continued to attack the terrorist organization for turning educational institutions into ammunition depots and military sites: "You have forgotten the sanctity of schools and have turned them into fortresses of fear and weapons depots. Schools are meant for learning, not wars. You, who pretend to be fighters, are fleeing the conflict and hiding within the walls of schools."

"Schools are not a battlefield - but you are the ones who have turned them into one, with weapons tainted by betrayal and terror. Stop exploiting schools, hospitals, and civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes," Adraee concluded.