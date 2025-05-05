Our Yocheved, a little girl with a big smile and an even bigger heart, is fighting for her life.

Yocheved is five years old. At her age, children dream of playgrounds, birthday parties, and endless laughter, but Yocheved’s dream is different—she just wants to get better.

She wants to wake up one morning without needles and tests, without pain accompanying every step. She dreams of the moment she can return to kindergarten, run barefoot on the grass, and hug her Mommy and Daddy, without a care in the world.

Yocheved is battling leukemia—a cruel illness that has interrupted her childhood. The doctors are offering a new hope—a groundbreaking treatment in Vienna that could change everything. But the path there is filled with obstacles: the high costs of flights, treatments, and hospitalizations.

Yocheved needs all of us. She can’t do this alone.

She’s a small child with a huge smile and eyes that only ask for a chance at life.

Every small donation is another step toward a normal life, the life that a five-year-old should be living.

Let’s help Yocheved get the treatment she needs and bring her childhood back!

Yocheved can’t wait—and she needs us now more than ever. Let’s save Yochi together!



Donate now!