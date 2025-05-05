Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was interviewed on Monday at the B'Sheva Jerusalem Conference held in Tel Hai where he said that the escalation of fighting in Gaza includes the occupation of territories from which Israel has no intention of withdrawing, even if a deal a hostage deal is reached.

"We are going to conquer the Gaza Strip at last. We will stop being afraid of the word 'occupation.' It was the most trivial word in the early days of the State of Israel; a people who wishes to live conquers its land. We occupy territory and stay there. We are finally taking control of all humanitarian aid, so that it does not end up in Hamas’ hands. We are separating Hamas from the local population, clearing out the Gaza Strip, bring the hostages back home – and defeating Hamas," Smotrich declared.

He noted that the Cabinet made a dramatic decision on the matter. "From the moment a maneuver begins, we will not withdraw from the territories we occupied, not even in exchange for hostages. The only way to free the hostages is to subdue Hamas. Any withdrawal will bring back another October 7th next year. Once you conquer and stay, you can talk about sovereignty. But I did not demand that this be included in the goals of the war. First we will defeat Hamas and prevent it from existing."

Regarding the fear of harm that might be caused to the hostages, the minister said, "The hostages are being harmed every moment they are held by Hamas. Israel is doing everything it can to protect them. There will be a very heavy price for Hamas to pay in the event of an attack. We want our fighters to fight against a tired, hungry and exhausted enemy – not under supplies coming from outside Gaza."

Smotrich noted that as early as December 2023, he warned of the failure of sending humanitarian aid that ends up in Hamas’ hands. "I demanded it over and over again. Today everyone understands that this is the point where the entire campaign can fail. We divided the area: south of the Morag Corridor, civilians will be transferred for protection purposes, and humanitarian aid will be received there. North of the Morag Corridor will become a sterile area, devoid of supplies to the enemy."

The Finance Minister also spoke about the need for appropriate compensation for reservists. "We have already invested NIS 9 billion, and now we are leading an additional aid package of NIS 3 billion – including credit points, preference in land tenders, daycare centers, student dormitories, and admission to universities. Those who serve will receive much more."

When asked about the battle against Iran's nuclear program, he replied: "We will not allow Iran to have nuclear weapons – period. How? When? By what means? It's better to keep quiet about that. This is a historic and security commitment."

He also addressed the issue of the drafting haredi yeshiva students. "I'm not willing to give up and haven’t surrendered yet. The way to recruit is not through hatred and division, but through incentives, adjustments, and responsible leadership. I will not let the integration processes stop. There is a real desire in the haredi public to serve and be part of Israeli society, even while maintaining their way of life."

Asked if negotiations are underway on compensation for the haredi, Smotrich responded: "A lie. This is false. There is no such thing. Over my dead body. There will be a conscription law – with a target of 50% conscription within seven years, including sanctions and enforcement. The haredi leadership will give it legitimacy, and the army will finally start drafting.

I have a strong connection with the haredi sector. We are allies in the national camp. I strive to fix what needs to be fixed, also regarding army service, but always out of faith, responsibility and Zionist partnership," he concluded.