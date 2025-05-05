On Israel’s 77th Independence Day, families from Givat Shmuel created an unforgettable celebration for nearly 200 children from the Emunah Sabah Elazraki Children’s Home in Netanya.

This year, young families from Givat Shmuel were especially prominent, continuing a heartwarming tradition that began 17 years ago with Nir and Rachel Paz, who initiated the idea of celebrating Independence Day with the children. They inspired other families from the community to join, and ever since, each Yom HaAtzmaut, residents of Givat Shmuel, together with Nava and former Minister Shaul Yahalom, have brought the joy of celebration to the children’s home in Netanya, turning it into a true Israeli festival.

The families arrived in full spirit, decorating the home in blue and white, setting up massive grills with an abundance of high-quality meats, inflatable attractions, engaging activity stations, and more. They created an atmosphere brimming with joy, warmth, and a deep sense of family for the children.

Leading this remarkable group of young families were Kaisarit and Yoni Ner Gaon, joined by Hagit and Ido Brook, Hodaya and Moti Goldenkalng, Adi and Gadi Becker, and Racheli and Rafi Ovadia. Together, these devoted volunteers chose to spend their Independence Day giving back, ensuring the children experienced a day filled with love, celebration, and a strong sense of belonging.

“It is a tremendous honor for us to be part of this incredible tradition,” said Yoni Ner Gaon. “To see the joy and excitement in the children’s eyes on such a meaningful day for our country, and to help create for them a sense of inclusion and celebration, is the greatest reward. We are committed to continuing this initiative and nurturing the warm connection we have with Beit Emunah Sabah Elazraki.”

Yehuda Kohn, Director of the Children’s Home, added: “We are deeply grateful to the residents of Givat Shmuel, especially to Nir and Rachel Paz who planted the seeds of this moving tradition, and to the next generation of leaders, Yoni, Kaisarit, and the dedicated families, who choose year after year to spend their Independence Day with our children. The generosity, warmth, and family atmosphere they bring are a priceless gift that cannot be replaced. A heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you!”