Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, called at a Constitution Committee session to refuse reserve duty orders that are currently being issued as Israel plans to expand the fighting in Gaza, sparking a storm.

"You must not report for reserve duty for moral and ethical reasons and you are welcome to turn off my microphone," Zangauker called out to Rothman. "You can’t tell me that I am refusing to serve. My Matan served in the army, Natalie is currently a soldier in the IDF."

MK Rothman ordered her to have her removed from the discussion, as MK Efrat Rayten Marom protested, "You are allowed to say whatever you want."

MK Yitzhak Kreuzer (Otzma Yehudit) responded: "Even bereaved families must not call for refusal of service as they are breaking the law. This is a red line."