Syrian authorities have restored the tomb of Rabbi Chaim Vital in Damascus, two days after it was discovered that unknown persons had desecrated the holy site, digging a deep hole, apparently in an attempt to remove the bones of the tzaddik from the grave. The pit that was dug in the tomb was refilled with soil.

The desecration was discovered over the weekend after footage circulated on social media.

Rabbi Binyamin Hamra, the Chief Rabbi of Syrian Jewry, set up an emergency team that worked with the local authorities to reconstruct the site.

"The shocking incident desecrated the honor of Rabbi Chaim Vital's holy grave," Rabbi Hamra said, calling on the public to refrain from spreading rumors.

According to a report on Kan 11 News, it is not clear who carried out the restoration, but it seems that the Syrian authorities were involved. The local Jewish community currently has only eight members, all of whom are adults.

Rabbi Chaim Vital (1542-1620) lived in Damascus from 1595, where he served as rabbi of the Sicilian

The Tomb Restoration Headquarters works in cooperation with senior Syrian communities around the world. Rabbis and Jewish organizations condemned the desecration and called for international protection of Jewish heritage sites in Syria.