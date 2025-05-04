All the right moves - Trump’s first 100 days

President Trump sprinted to his 100th day of his second term on April 29th. His accomplishments have been unprecedented and extraordinary. I had the privilege of hearing the President speak on May 1st at the White House Rose Garden on America’s National Day of Prayer. Most of the Cabinet was there. I was sitting behind Adi and Yael Alexander - parents of Edan Alexander - the last remaining American citizen held hostage by Hamas who is alive. The President spoke about them at length and his efforts to free the hostages. He described in brutal detail the cruelty of Hamas. He said that the hostages were being kept in a “pipe” with little air. At the beginning of his term he got 33 Israeli hostages released (25 alive). Of the 50 hostages remaining, fewer than 24 are believed to be alive.

On Day 6 of his second term, President Trump made one of his boldest and most welcome announcements. He declared his relocation plan for Gaza. He said, “You’re talking about probably a million and a half people and we just clean out that whole thing.”

President Trump has done more than anyone to fight against Anti-Semitism on campus. He pulled 400 million dollars from Columbia on March 7th. Columbia caved to his pressure and has begun to crackdown on pro-Hamas protests and anti-Semitic actions. One of the main instigators of the pro-Hamas protests at Columbia, Mahmoud Khalil, has been put in detention and faces deportation.

President Trump has withheld 9 billion dollars from Harvard University and threatened to take away their tax exempt status unless they start to fight anti-Semitism. So far they have refused.

On his 101st day, President Trump signed a vital minerals deal with Ukraine, securing a strong American-Ukraine alliance. This is a big deal but President Trump does not get the credit he deserves for making this happen. There may have been a lot of theatrics but the bottom line is that both America and Ukraine are happy.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth with (L to R) Jonathan Burkan, Rabbi David Katz, Jerry Wartski, Dr, Joseph Frager. Photo: Courtesy

On day 18, President Trump announced plans to reduce the work force at U.S.A.I.D from 10,000 to 290. It is estimated that the U.S.A.I.D. provided close to a billion dollars to Hamas.

As President Trump did in his first term, he cut all funding to UNWRA. Members of UNWRA participated in the atrocities of October 7th , 2023. UNWRA held Israeli hostages in its facilities and stored missiles and other munitions for Hamas. America gave UNWRA 343 million dollars in 2022 and another 422 million in 2023. This is all American taxpayer money. This is a total abuse.

America gave the United Nations 13 billion dollars in 2023. America is the largest donor and supplies 28% of the UN budget. The UN has become a cesspool of anti-American and anti-Israel sentiments. President Trump plans to cut 1.6 billion dollars from the UN.

At the Rose Garden, President Trump said that enlistment in American Armed Forces was at a high. Before he took office, the Army, Navy and Air Force were having a difficult time getting recruits.

He is planning to build a “Golden Dome for America” missile defense system, invest much more in space exploration, and develop the next generation of F47 fighter jets.

He has secured our border with Mexico. This was one of his main campaign promises and he has essentially done it in his first 100 days.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio with Dr. Joseph Frager. Photo: Courtesy

For the seniors among us it was great hearing that in his new budget proposal social security will no longer be taxed. On May 1st he also said tips and overtime will no longer be taxed. This should make a lot of people happy.

On National Prayer Day, President Trump signed an Executive Order establishing a White House Faith Office to be located in the West Wing. He is trying to bring G-d back into America and the world. This is a high priority for him.

All in all, President Trump is making all of the right moves. The Left should learn to give credit where credit is due.