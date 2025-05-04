The Iranian Defense Minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh, revealed today (Sunday) a new ballistic missile with a range of 1,200 km that recently underwent a successful test, according to him.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that in the test conducted, the missile successfully hit only the designated target, without deviating towards nearby targets and without relying on a GPS navigation system.

The missile is equipped with a heat source detection system that gives it an enhanced capability to locate the target designated for attack.

The missile is a solid-fuel projectile named the Qassem Basir, is actually an upgrade of the ballistic missile named Shahid al-Haj Qassem.

The missile has advanced capabilities to maneuver through the U.S. THAAD missile defense system and has demonstrated high resistance to electronic disruption.

The Iranian Defense Minister stated, "If war is forced upon us, we will use weapons that have not been used until now," and that "Iran's missile silos are full and will be used without hesitation against targets in the region if necessary."