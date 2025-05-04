After losing the championship title last year to Leverkusen, Bayern Munich has once again taken back its championship title. Among the championship squad was an Israeli player, goalkeeper Daniel Peretz.

Peretz not only won his first championship in his career but also became the first Israeli player ever to win the German football championship, the Bundesliga, the top German football league.

Peretz, who moved to the German powerhouse team two summers ago from Maccabi Tel Aviv, did not win a championship as a player for Maccabi Tel Aviv. The Munich title is his first-ever championship victory.

This season, Peretz played three times as the starting goalkeeper for the German team, giving up five goals. Peretz is the second Israeli to win a title in Germany, following left-back Taleb Tawatha, who won the German Cup while playing for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2016/17 season.

Although Peretz is the first Israeli footballer to win the German championship, he is the third Israeli to do so in one of the top five leagues, preceded by the great former players Avi Cohen and Ronny Rosenthal, both of whom won the English championship with Liverpool, the current champions today, in two different seasons.

Another who celebrated a historic title with the championship win in German football is Peretz's teammate, English striker Harry Kane, who finally won his first title in his career. Kane finished the season as Bayern's top scorer with 36 goals and 12 assists in 44 matches across all competitions and also finished as the top scorer in the Bundesliga for the second consecutive year, scoring 24 league goals.

For Bayern Munich, this is their 34th championship, with no other team coming close to them in terms of the number of titles.