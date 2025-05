Brazilian police report that they have foiled a terrorist plot targeting a Lady Gaga concert in Rio de Janeiro.

The concert drew a historic 2 million people to Copacabana Beach.

Local police report that the attack was planned using IEDs and Molotov cocktails.

Rio de Janeiro's civil police and the Justice Department also stated that the group promoted radicalization of youth as a form of social belonging, including the use of hate speech and self-harm.