Route 431 in central Israel was closed on Sunday afternoon during rush hour between the Rishon South and Mevo Ayalon Junctions due to a suspected bomb on the road.

Police explosives disposal experts who were called to the scene cordoned it off after they found a suspicious object wrapped in an Israeli flag on the side of the road. The object was neutralized.

"Police explosive disposal experts are inspecting and neutralizing the object as well as searching the road to rule out other dangers to the public. All evidence will be taken for inspection by explosives and forensics labs," the police stated.