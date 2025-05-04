Radio talk-show host Menachem Toker recently made a unique visit to an inspiring family in Kiryat Sefer.

Visiting the home of Yaakov and Gila Ghermiza, Menachem introduces Yaakov, an extremely dedicated husband who spends his days caring for his wife Gila. Gila used to run a successful business and raise her nine exceptional children.

Menachem was impressed by the family. In the video, he shows that Gila is completely immobilized by ALS. Their home has been turned into an urgent care facility to keep her alive. Costing at least 30,000 shekels a month, Yaakov has run up 2 million shekels of debt, but says, ‘It is definitely worth it’. Yaakov explains that average ALS patients live only four to five years after their diagnosis, and Gila has already lived nine years after her diagnosis. The care she receives at home from her family is extending her life.

Yaakov describes: “Baruch Hashem, it’s been almost 9 years. In these 9 years, she merited to raise her children, marry them off. She celebrated Britot, Pidyon Haben Ceremonies, and watched her family grow and raise them. She is a mother to her children, even with her diagnosis. One hundred percent – the treatment and help that she receives are lengthening her life.”

Toker is eager to help and makes the first donation of 1,000 shekels. He asks everyone to join, “Give what you can! I am certain that Gila is davening for all the donors in her heart.

Yaakov is definitely davening for you. Let’s do this!”