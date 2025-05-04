Netanyahu: We won't give up on victory in Gaza, it will bring the hostages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a video statement on Sunday in which he addressed the developments on the Gaza front and the criticism of the government's conduct during the war.

"There is fighting, there is even fighting in Gaza. We are operating there with a victory plan, it has steps," the Prime Minister claimed.

Netanyahu announced that he will convene the Cabinet to discuss the next stage of the fighting, per the IDF Chief of Staff's recommendation. "We are concentrating on two missions: returning the hostages and defeating Hamas. There will be no Hamas there, you have to understand that," he stated.

During his statement, he attacked the calls to refuse to serve in the IDF. "The thing that bothers me most - people who say you should refuse service. What, we should leave Hamas in there? They should be on the fence the entire time? That's political? That is what encouraged our enemies before October 7th," he stated, and added: "When there were things I didn't like as opposition leader, I opposed refusal of service when it came from the right. This is our existence."

Regarding the issue of the hostages and criticism that the state is not doing enough to bring them back, Netanyahu said that it was a point of propaganda. "On the first day of the war, they said that we wouldn't even get one out. I said we'd get them out, and we got out, so far, 147 living hostages. Military pressure is what works, and that's what's going to work now as well. Victory will bring the hostages."

Regarding the Houthis, Netanyahu stated: "We acted in the past, and we will act in the future as well. The US, in coordination with us, is acting against them. It's not boom and finished, but there will be booms."

Regarding claims that have been spread during the war, he noted that he has met with the families of the hostages: "I spoke or met with every one of the families. Sometimes the families are split up, so you can't get to everyone. I make every effort to get to everyone. It's heartbreaking."

Regarding calls from former senior officials for a civilian uprising, he stated: "Ehud Barak has lost all restraint and consciousness. Change disks - this country belongs to all of us. You can't divide it for political reasons. We will hit Hamas and destroy these monsters."