Robert Besser is a news editor who has worked in television and newspapers in the United States, Asia and the Middle East.

"Israel has the right to defend itself, but its current actions go beyond proportionate self-defense," declared EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas on April 14.

“Disproportionate” has become one more Jewish crime invented by the Woke post-Christian world to defame Israel.

For in all the world, only the Jews are blackened by the label of disproportionate. How many times have members of the worthless EU parliament accused Russian or Ukrainian troops of behaving in a way that is disproportionate?

Indeed, the Syrians killed 500,000 of their own citizens, yet which EU or American woke leftists called their manner of waging war disproportionate?

In Lebanon, 150,000 died in their civil war, 15,000 died in Libya’s civil war and 370,000 were killed in Yemen….but among the racist woke left nobody but the Jews are disproportionate.

The collapsing West has not even bothered labeling the Arab barbarians’ October 7 massacre as disproportionate, because that is a smear invented to defame only Jews.

Of course, had US and British troops not been very, very disproportionate in killing Germans during WWII, the Europeans, generation after generation holding their hands up in surrender, would all be speaking German today.

Now we don’t want to upset wokeleftist appeasers by asserting facts, but in the real world, fighting with disproportionate force is the only way you win wars.

For instance, on D-Day, June 6, 1944, 3,000 French civilians caught in the first day’s battle died. An additional 64,000 Frenchmen died as collateral damage during allied bombings throughout World War II.

What do you think of what happened in France, Ms. Kallas? That sure sounds disproportionate.

And was it disproportionate to have killed up to 600,000 German civilians during World War II allied bombings? Couldn’t the US and Britain notify the German citizenry prior to bombing their buildings, as the Israelis are expected to do?

The final battle of World War II in Europe, the Battle of Berlin, was certainly disproportionate.

In their peculiarly Russian way, Moscow could only win battles in World War II by overwhelming the Germans, while absorbing staggering losses. So the Russians brought 2.3 million soldiers to defeat the 700,000 German soldiers defending Berlin. Was that disproportionate Ms. Kallas?

And Foreign Minister Kallas, don’t you think the troop losses in Berlin were also disproportionate, as the Germans saw up to 960,000 dead and wounded, compared to the Russians’ 325,000 casualties?

And if the European Union had been in session during World War II, perhaps the Russians would have been required to pause the Battle of Berlin and send food, water and gasoline to German civilians and troops, and after victory insist that Russia withdraw from Germany, just as you demand the Jews depart from Gaza.

In 2025, we need to use our Jewish history as a tool to understand what the word 'disproportionate', the new western defamation of the Jews, truly means.

For 2500 years since the creation of Christianity the Europeans screamed that Jews were Christ-killers, spreaders of disease, transmitters of the Black Plague, killers of children, defilers of young women, poisoners of wells, and simultaneously hated as capitalists and communists.

Seemingly, Jew-hatred is baked into the Christian DNA, as evidenced by today’s Woke European and American savages so quickly activating their ancient and embedded hatreds to invent the phrase 'disproportionate' to again urge on the killing of Jews.

'Disproportionate' indeed!

Perhaps the Europeans hated the Jews for our disproportionately thriving after leaving the suffocating shtetls.

Perhaps the Europeans despised the Jews for leaving hateful Europe behind and becoming disproportionately successful in America.

Maybe the Europeans hated the Jews for being disproportionately killed in the Shoah, but still rising from the ashes to rebuild meaningful lives, while remaining true to their Judaism.

Maybe the Europeans hated the Jews for being disproportionately fertile and birthing the largest number of babies per capita in the world inside the DP camps after the war.

And today, as Israelis surpass the per capita incomes of lazy Europeans, perhaps the Europeans hate the Jews because of their disproportionate national success.

And above all, perhaps the Europeans and Americans hate the Jews for being disproportionately loyal to their 2,000-year pledge to return and rebuild Israel.

While it is often difficult to pinpoint the cause of the hatred hurled at us, we Jews can certainly be sure of one thing.

And that is, when the Europeans and Americans scream that Israel is being 'disproportionate' in waging war against the Hamas filth……what they really mean is that more Jews should die.

But listen antisemitic leftists, we Jews know who you are because you do not change. We have been listening to your cursing, defaming and accusing us for thousands of years.

Century after century we have watched as you urged on those seeking to kill us, screaming “Jew” from inside your churches, town squares, parliaments, universities, books and newspapers, and today from within your Jew-hating BBC and New York Times.

All too well we know you antisemitic leftists of today. You are the Ukrainian mobs breaking into our homes to kill us. You leftists are the Frenchmen, gathering us together to march to the death camps. You leftists are the Christian priests ordering our being burned to death at the stake.

We know you. Today’s antisemitic leftists are Poland, Russia, Spain, Portugal, England. And all of you leftists, day in and day out, all of you are forever Germany.

We Jews are the living witnesses to your hate-filled Greek-Roman-Christian religions which for now, in this miniscule moment, has morphed into the Woke religion.

But our enemies should be assured that we in Israel will fight on, for we have returned and we are here to stay. And long, long after you leftists have turned to dust we will still be here due to our perseverance, our burning desire to build a better Jewish world for our children and, above all, our 3500 year-old faith.

In spite of the millenium-old curses, slurs and defamations, the future of the Jews remains bright, ensuring that long, long after the Europeans and Americans have disappeared from the Earth, the Jews will live and thrive in Israel.

Indeed, today’s leftist Jew-haters need to face the eternal truth that just as after Egypt, Babylonia and Persia, after Rome and Athens, following the Crusades, the Inquisition, the ghettos, the Pale and the Shoah, we in Israel will survive October 7 and the villifications that followed, and centuries from now, chanting in one voice, we Jews will continue to declare Am Yisrael Chai….The people of Israel live.