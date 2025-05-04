האמל"ח שאותר דובר צה"ל

The 205th Brigade continues operational activity in the Rafah area to dismantle terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground.

Over the past week, the troops have eliminated dozens of terrorists in the area.

As part of the operation, the troops located weapon stockpiles belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, approximately 80 meters from a building that previously served as a school and approximately 100 meters from a building that previously served as a hospital in Rafah.

"The Hamas terrorist organization cynically exploits civilian areas for terrorist activity," the IDF stated.