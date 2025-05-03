Harnessing inner strength through the lens of science, as beautifully reflected in the timeless teachings of the Torah, offers a fascinating perspective on understanding ourselves and the universe.

I invite you to join me on a journey of discovery. We’ll explore the ancient saying: “God looked into the Torah and created the world.” I’ll demonstrate how the laws and wisdom found in our Holy Torah not only guide our lives but also connect with some of the most exciting ideas in modern science, particularly quantum mechanics —a field that explores the strange and wonderful behavior of the tiniest parts of our universe.

Think of science as a powerful magnifying glass. It helps us see the deep principles and wisdom that have always been present in the Torah, but perhaps not always obvious. The Torah was given to us as a guide for living a better, more meaningful life. By looking at the connections between Torah and science, we can find new strength within ourselves and deepen our faith in something greater.

One of the most fascinating areas of science today is quantum mechanics. This branch of physics deals with things so small, like electrons and photons, that the usual rules of nature don’t always apply. Instead, quantum mechanics reveals a world full of possibilities and surprises, many of which echo ideas that have been part of Jewish thought for centuries.

Let me give you a concrete example from Jewish law, as explained by the great scholar Maimonides (Rambam):

Suppose a Jew borrows money from a non-Jew (a gentile), and they agree that the Jew will pay interest on the loan. According to Jewish law, this is allowed because the lender is not Jewish. But what happens if, after making the loan, the gentile decides to convert to Judaism? Now, as a Jew, he is not allowed to collect interest from another Jew.

Maimonides explains: If the total amount owed, including the interest, was calculated and agreed upon before the gentile converted, then he can collect both the principal and the interest, because the crunching of the numbers and what is owed was made when it was still allowed. But suppose the calculation was not made until after he converted to Judaism. In that case, he can only collect the principal, not the interest, because now it’s forbidden for one Jew to charge another Jew interest.

This rule might seem like just a technical detail, but it actually reflects a much deeper principle-one that is also found in quantum mechanics.

In quantum mechanics, there is a concept called superposition. This means that, at the smallest scales, things can exist in multiple states at once. For example, an electron can be spinning both “up” and “down” at the same time. It’s only when we measure or observe the electron that it “chooses” one state-the act of measurement causes the system to “collapse” into a single outcom

Let’s go back to our example: Before the gentile converts, there are two possible outcomes for the loan. If he stays a gentile, he can collect interest; if he converts, he cannot. Both possibilities are “alive” at the same time, just like an electron in superposition. The situation is undecided, with both futures possible.

But once the gentile converts and the calculation is made, only one outcome is possible-he can no longer collect interest. The “superposition” of possibilities has “collapsed” into a single reality, just as it does in quantum mechanics when a measurement is made.

Quantum mechanics also teaches us that the timing and method of measurement matter. The moment you choose to measure, and the tools you use, determine what outcome you see. Similarly, the timing of the loan calculation and the lender's status (whether they are a gentile or a Jew at that moment) determine what is permitted under Jewish law.

What’s truly amazing is that Maimonides, writing nearly a thousand years ago, described a principle that matches what modern physics discovered only recently. This shows us that the wisdom of the Torah and Jewish law is not just ancient tradition- it connects deeply to the very structure of reality.

This beautiful connection between spiritual law and scientific discovery reminds us that everything in the universe is connected to Torah and vice versa. Whether we are guided by the Torah or by true scientific exploration, there is no contradiction between the two.

When we follow the teachings of the Torah, we are not just following rules- we are aligning ourselves with the most profound truths of the universe. We become part of the delicate balance between what is possible and what is real, between potential and outcome. In this way, faith and reason, ancient wisdom and modern science, come together in harmony.

Rabbi Shlomo Ezagui lives in North Palm Beach.