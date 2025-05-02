The Syrian presidential institution, headed by al-Julani, issued a strong statement on Friday condemning Israel’s Air Force attack on the presidential palace in Damascus.

Last night, an Israeli Air Force plane attacked a target not far from the presidential palace in Damascus, in order to send a message to the top governmental echelons, that Israel will not sit idly by if the government-operated militias continue to attack the Druze community.

The Syrian presidency issued a statement calling the Israeli attack "a dangerous escalation against the state's institutions and sovereignty" and claimed that it was intended to destabilize the country, and harm national security and unity among the Syrian people.

Syria called on the international community and the Arab world to fully support it against what it called violations of international law committed by Israel.

The Syrian government also stressed that the activity to ensure stability and security in Syria would continue, and that the government would prosecute those responsible for harming homeland security, implying a threat to continue the military campaign against the Druze community.

Al-Julani’s regime stressed that Syria would not compromise on its sovereignty or security and would continue to defend the Syrian people by all available means.