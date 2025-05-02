הוּא (הלל) הָיָה אוֹמֵר… בִמְקוֹם שֶׁאֵין אֲנָשִׁים, הִשְׁתַּדֵּל לִהְיוֹת אִישׁ (אבות ב:ה):

We often find ourselves in situations where no one is prepared to step up and take responsibility. At these moments, “where there is no other,” Hillel encourages us to be the ish, the person who takes responsibility and does what is needed.

The meforshim apply Hillel’s words to various situations.

Responsibility for Ourselves

According to the Rambam, the mishnah refers to Torah learning and personal growth. Though we should seek rebbeim to teach and guide us, we must also be ready to teach and guide ourselves. We should view ourselves as capable of and responsible for developing ourselves. Though many others teach and inspire us, ultimately, “Im ein ani li, mi li — if I am not responsible for myself, who will be?”

The Meiri and Medrash Shmuel add another aspect to this sense of personal responsibility. They explain that Hillel teaches us to act properly even when no one else is around to witness our actions. Our internal compass and commitment to Hashem should be strong enough to guide us without the need for positive reinforcement.

Communal Role

Other meforshim understand Hillel’s words as a call to contribute to the broader community; when no one else volunteers for a communal role, we should fill the void. The Bartenura gives the example of teaching Torah: “When Torah teaching is needed, we should step up to teach.”

Torah leaders have exhibited this sense of communal responsibility throughout the ages.

Hillel embodied his own words. Upon arriving in Eretz Yisrael and discovering that no one else was proficient in the laws of kodshim, he took on the role of Nasi to teach them.

Centuries later, the Amora Rav followed this tradition. After passing through Sura and hearing a woman ask her friend how much milk to use when cooking meat, Rav decided to move there and open a yeshiva to educate the townspeople. Although Rav already headed a yeshiva in Neharda’a, he also felt responsible for Sura.

Seventeen centuries later, Rav Aharon Kotler took a similar step. During the Second World War, Rav Aharon found himself in Shanghai with the Mir Yeshiva, unsure whether to proceed to Israel or America. He performed a goral ha’GRA (a system that identifies a pasuk meant to guide us), which landed on Hashem’s instruction to Aharon to meet and “help Moshe in the desert.” Rav Aharon perceived it as a directive to join Rav Moshe Feinstein in America, a country whose desperate need for Torah teachers rendered it like a desert wasteland. Although Israel was his preferred Torah destination, Rav Aharon accepted the mission to travel to America. Upon his arrival, he established the Lakewood Yeshiva, which played a central role in spreading Torah across America.

Leadership

Hillel’s words apply to other forms of leadership as well. We should be the ish who volunteers for important missions not being addressed.

Moshe Rabbeinu was a model of such leadership. When he encountered an Egyptian assaulting a Jew, he “looked both ways and saw “ki ein ish” — there was no man.” Though (presumably) many other people were at the building site (and we know that others found out about his action), no one intervened. Unlike the others, who were afraid to act or did not see acting as their responsibility, Moshe Rabbeinu stepped up and saved the Jew by killing the Egyptian, even though he realized that this action might force him to flee Egypt. Many people were there, but only Moshe was the ish willing to step up and intervene.

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks describes the importance of this type of leadership:

Leadership is where a person takes responsibility where others are not present… Leadership is born when we become active, not passive, when we do not wait for someone else to act because perhaps there is no one else — at least not here, not now.

When bad things happen, some avert their eyes. Some wait for others to act. Some blame others for failing to act. Some simply complain.

But there are some people who say, “If something is wrong, let me try to put it right.” They are the leaders. They are the ones who make a difference in their lifetimes. They are the ones who make ours a better world…

A responsible life is a life that responds by taking responsibility.”

Many of our ancestors exemplified this trait. Nachshon ben Aminadav serves as an excellent example. Bnei Yisrael stood at the banks of the Yam Suf, hemmed in from behind by the Egyptians. Hashem told them to move forward into the sea, but the people were afraid. When Nachshon saw that no one else was moving forward, he jumped into the water. He led the way through his leap of faith.

Many exemplary non-Jews have also taken such initiatives. An excellent example was the almost thirty thousand “righteous gentiles” who saved Jews during the Holocaust. These outstanding people, recognized by Israel as “Chassidei Umot Ha’Olam,” stepped up to assist their Jewish neighbors who had no one else to turn to. Like Moshe Rabbeinu, these righteous gentiles were willing to risk their own lives to help those no one else was willing to assist.

Being a Builder

While our primary obligation is to ourselves, Hillel reminds us of our obligation to the broader community and the world. Rebbe Elazar cited Rebbe Chanina, who derived this insight from the pasuk: “v’chol banayich limudei Hashem, v’rav shalom banayich.” Rebbe Chanina interpreted the word banayich (sons) as bonayich (builders), asserting that talmidei chachamim should aim to build the world. We transform from being banayich to bonayich or ish when we acknowledge the important role we are meant to play as builders.

May Hillel’s words inspire us to take responsibility for ourselves and for others when we are needed!