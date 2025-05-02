Nitsana Darshan-Letinerheads the Shurat Hadin Organization.

In medicine, there’s a diagnosis known as conversion disorder in which a psychological conflict manifests itself as a physical symptom. That, in a nutshell, is what afflicts the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), whose moral dysfunction is so deeply rooted that it now presents as bureaucratic incompetence.

IFMSA recently acknowledged that its suspension on Aug. 6, 2024, of the Federation of Israeli Medical Students (FIMS) was not grounded in legitimate rationale but in procedural irregularities. Translation: They botched the paperwork.

What they haven’t admitted and likely never will is that this so-called “suspension” was an attempted ideological amputation. And it wasn’t sterile.

Let’s not kid ourselves: FIMS was not excised from IFMSA over any clerical confusion. It was removed like a problematic organ because FIMS president Miri Shvimmer challenged the systemic anti-Israel infection festering within the global medical community.

Her sin? Reminding fellow future physicians that medical ethics should transcend politics. Shvimmer had the audacity to suggest that the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, might warrant a condemnation from those studying to enter the medical profession.

Instead of receiving empathy or even neutral collegiality, she and her organization were diagnosed as the problem. Accused of “genocide,” they were ignored and silenced. It was akin to a digital lobotomy, performed not with scalpels but Zoom mutes and procedural anesthesia. And after the World Medical Association applied pressure like a defibrillator to the heart of this scandal, IFMSA sheepishly reinstated FIMS—not out of repentance, not because the fever broke, but because it had violated its own code of conduct.

In medical terms, the disease was not treated; it merely retreated under duress. But here is what is most clinically disturbing: There was no apology. No retraction. No penance. No gracious walkback. Not even a placebo statement to soothe the reputational hemorrhage inflicted on Israeli medical students. Instead, IFMSA tried to suture the wound with silence, hoping the scar tissue of injustice would simply fade.

This isn’t just bad medicine; it’s malpractice. IFMSA took an oath, as all medical institutions implicitly do: to protect life, uphold human dignity and treat all patients (and peers) with impartial care.

What we saw instead was ideological triage—treat the causes they approve of and ignore the ones they don’t. This isn’t about “procedural missteps.” It’s about metastatic antisemitism hiding behind the white coat of international cooperation. It’s about a global organization failing to live up to the very ethics it pretends to teach. It is, in short, a chronic case of moral arrhythmia.

If the IFMSA wants to regain its ethical pulse, it must do more than quietly reinstate FIMS. It must issue a full, public apology. It must disinfect its own ranks of political bias. And it must remember that the Hippocratic Oath is not a fig leaf for cowardice but a binding moral code.

Because in the end, silence in the face of this discrimination is not just complicity, it’s criminal malpractice.