צפו: חנן בן ארי והחיילים שרים את המנון המדינה יחצ

Singer Hanan Ben Ari holds a special performance for soldiers held every year at the end of Independence Day. At the end of the show, he sang Israel's national anthem with the audience.

"There are not enough thank you's in the world to express our gratitude," Ben Ari wrote on social media the next day, "We and our children are alive thanks to you. May you always be healthy in body and mind."