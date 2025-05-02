Sergeant Niv Dayag, 19 years old, from Ramat HaSharon, a soldier in the 890th Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade, was killed in a car accident during operational activity in the Golan Heights, the IDF reported.

During the incident in which Sergeant Niv Dayag was killed, two additional soldiers in the 890th Battalion, Paratroopers Brigade, and a soldier in the 474th Brigade, were lightly injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for further treatment, and their families have been notified.

The circumstances of the incident are under review.

The Commander of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, and the Commander of the Northern Command MG Ori Gordin, appointed a committee of experts, headed by the Commander of the 11th Brigade, COL N., to examine the accident.