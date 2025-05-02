The IDF is preparing for the next stage in its operations in the Gaza Strip, which will begin next week, if no breakthrough is reached in the hostage negotiations before that.

In recent days, many reserve commanders began to notify their subordinates at home about another mobilization, which was not planned ahead of time. Some of the reservists who will be activated during this stage will join the active duty forces in the offensive effort, and even more will replace active duty brigades that will go down to Gaza.

The IDF brass has emphasized that the purpose of the maneuvers in Gaza, which resumed after the ceasefire collapsed on March 18th, is the return of the hostages, together with military pressure on Hamas to advance the negotiations, and the defeat of the terror organization. Since the fighting resumed, the IDF has eliminated over 400 terrorists and struck over 1,800 targets.

Regarding humanitarian aid, the Chief of Staff's position is that the IDF would allow for the distribution of aid in the optimal manner. This being said, IDF soldiers will not be the ones to distribute the aid. It was recommended to create aid distribution areas with international organizations and private companies that will be protected by the IDF.